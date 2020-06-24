Holá! Hej hej! Bonjour! Guten Tag! International travel might be restricted for the moment, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep in touch with family and friends overseas. While there are plenty of internet-based apps for calls, there is still a definite need for having international call inclusions with your phone plan, especially if you or your overseas contacts don’t have reliable internet or prefer to use a landline.

With that in mind, Amaysim has just made it even easier to keep in touch with loved ones overseas – increasing the number of countries eligible for its unlimited international talk and SMS inclusions. On Amaysim’s $30, $40 and $50 prepaid plans, customers can now make unlimited standard calls (and send unlimited standard SMS) to 28 countries, up from 19. Newly-added countries include Sweden, Norway, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and unlimited calls can be made to both landline and mobile numbers.

Selected Amaysim plans now include unlimited standard talk and text to the following 28 countries:

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

France

Germany

Guam

Hong Kong

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Japan

Malaysia

Malta

Mexico

New Zealand

Norway

Puerto Rico

Romania

Singapore

South Korea

Sweden

Taiwan

Thailand

UK

USA

Vietnam

If you need to make calls or send SMS to people in countries not on the above list, you can get 300 minutes (and unlimited SMS!) to a further 13 countries on Amaysim’s $40 and $50 plans. Those 13 countries are:

Austria

Bangladesh

Cambodia

Croatia

Greece

Hungary

Italy

Netherlands

Pakistan

Philippines

Poland

South Africa

Turkey

Amaysim EOFY deals

If those international call inclusions sound like a good deal to you, or you’re considering signing up to a new phone plan anyway, Amaysim has an extra little sweetener to entice you over. Currently, you can save 50% on the first 28 days of all 28-day prepaid plans from now until 30 June, 2020. This deal is available to new customers only, and you’ll need to sign up soon before this offer expires.

Sound good to you? The following table shows all published 28-day Amaysim prepaid phone plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.