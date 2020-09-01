Amaysim offers: Get 2GB data for $5 or 55GB for $15

Advertisement

If you’ve been after a cheap plan or some bulk data, Amaysim has some great prepaid deals on offer this month – perfect if you want to try out a provider before committing on a long-term plan.

Amaysim is running two offers, each valid for your first plan renewal. Over September, you’ll be able to get either 2GB of data for $5 for your first recharge (ends September 30) or 55GB for $15 for your first recharge (ends September 15) – some great discounts coming down from $10 and $40 respectively, coupled to some big data allowances. See below for how you can pick up these plans.

How can I get these offers?

How can I get these offers?

You'll find both Amaysim offers below.

Until September 30, you can pick up a 2GB plan for $5 (first recharge only), lasting over a 28 day period – perfect for either a quick hit of data, or just for a casual user with low data needs. Ongoing the plan is $10 every 28 days, although the 2GB data inclusion will remain long as you stay on the plan and actively recharge it, otherwise it’ll revert to its base offering of 1GB.

The other offer is one that’s great for heavy data users. Until September 15, you can pick up a 55GB plan for just $15 for your first recharge. Ongoing the plan is $40 every 28 days, although you’ll get to keep your 55GB allowance for as long as you stay on the plan and recharge it – otherwise it will revert to 45GB. Both plans are contract-free and month-to-month, so you can cancel at any time.

What does Amaysim offer?

Amaysim is a prepaid telco with some big data plans and great deals across a range of price points. Operating on the Optus 4G network (5G access not included), Amaysim offers no lock-in contracts and standard SIM delivery, with standard prepaid plans, long expiry plans and data-only plans, along with a Pay As You Go plan. Amaysim might not have all the bells and whistles of Telstra, Optus or Vodafone, but that’s part of the appeal, and you can expect much cheaper plans from a provider like Amaysim than from one of the big telcos.

