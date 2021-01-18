Prepaid telco Amaysim has announced a new short expiry plan, that might interest you if you’re after a generous bit of data over a shorter recharge period.

Starting today (January 18), you can sign up on Amaysim’s new seven-day plan contract-free. The deal is $10 per recharge, and gives you 10GB of data to use over seven days. You’ll also get unlimited standard talk and text within Australia and to 42 selected international countries.

This plan appears to be a short-term solution if you need a decent amount of data right now, or want to manage your plan on a week-to-week basis.

“Some of our customers want high data inclusions but want to manage their payments weekly, so we’re giving it to them with our new Short Expiry plan,” said Amaysim Chief Marketing Officer, Renee Garner.

“More data, more value and more of what our amazing customers want.”

Amaysim is known for having plans for every need with frequent discounts and data bonuses. If you’d like to compare Amaysim’s new plan to other prepaid plans, check out the table below, or use our free comparison tool to find the right plan for you.

Everyday Prepaid Plans

Big Data Prepaid Plans Here is a selection of prepaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wider range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners. The following table shows a selection of prepaid SIM-only plans with over 40GB data on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Advertisement

Should I go with Amaysim?

If you opt for Amaysim’s seven-day plan, and renew on time on a weekly basis, you’ll pay $40 every 28 days for 40GB of data. In comparison, Amaysim’s standard 28-day prepaid plans include 50GB for $40, meaning you’ll score an extra 10GB of data per month when compared to the new weekly option.

Both plans include unlimited standard talk and text in Australia, plus international calls and texts to 42 countries, so the only real difference is the extra data you’ll get if you’re happy to recharge once a month, rather than once per week. However, if you’re only an intermittent phone user or just find a short-term expiry works better for your lifestyle, Amaysim’s seven-day plan offers some generally good value.

Amaysim is a well known Australian provider, operating on the Optus 4G network, offering prepaid plans and allowing international calls on most. You can check out Amaysim’s plans in the table below, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.