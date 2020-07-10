Amaysim has announced some huge data bonuses for all existing prepaid Victorian customers doing it tough during the COVID-19 lockdown – including unlimited 4G mobile data on eligible plans.

From 10 July to 31 August 2020, Amaysim customers will be receiving bonus data tailored to the size of their existing plans, with no additional costs. This additional data is intended to make communicating with loved ones and working from home easier, as Melbourne and the surrounding areas in Victoria move into six weeks of self-isolation.

“We can see from the significant increase in data usage during the initial COVID-19 lock down that data is what our customers value most during these challenging times,” said Amaysim’s founder, CEO and Managing Director Peter O’Connell.

“We wanted to ensure that our Victorian customers were taken care of during the latest lockdown, ensuring they remain connected without worrying about data limits”.

How much additional data is being rolled out?

Customers on prepaid Amaysim plans will receive additional data automatically, on top of their existing data allowance.

$10 plan customers will be getting an additional 10GB of data

$20 plan customers will be getting an additional 20GB of data

$30 plan customers will be getting an additional 30GB of data

$40 and above plan customers will be getting unlimited mobile phone data

This offer is available only for existing Amaysim mobile customers. If you’re interested in Amaysim’s offerings, we’ve got them outlined in the table below. Right now, Amaysim is offering a great 35GB for $10 deal (first recharge), which is an affordable option if you need more mobile data, or quick and easy internet access. This offers ends July 31, 2020.

All of Amaysim’s SIM-only prepaid plans include unlimited standard talk and text in Australia, with plans of $30 or more also featuring unlimited standard overseas calls and SMS to 28 countries.

The following table shows selected published Amaysim prepaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

