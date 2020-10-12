Advertisement

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, marking one of the best times of the year to pick up a bargain – with available deals ranging all the way from household needs to expensive technology.

There’s a lot to check out this year on Amazon, with the sale lasting from October 13 through to October 14, but the phone deals are definitely not to be missed. Until midnight on October 14, you could pick up several Samsung, OPPO and Huawei devices – including the flagship Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 ranges – with some serious dollars shaved off the prices.

These deals are only available to Prime members, and can only be taken advantage of on Prime Day. Being an Amazon Prime member will also get you free expedited delivery.

What phones are on sale?

Below you’ll find some of the highlights of the phone sale, split up by manufacturer, with their normal RRPs and discounts included. For some of the sales, the discount will be applied at the checkout, and for some the Amazon Prime discount will be on top of an existing discount – which will also be applied at the checkout.

Samsung deals

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 512GB Cosmic Black: $2,249 $2,129 (6% off)

$2,129 (6% off) Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 256GB Mystic Black: $1,829 $1,749 (5% off)

$1,749 (5% off) Galaxy S10+ 512GB Porcelain White: $1,849 $1,749 (6% off)

$1,749 (6% off) Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB Cosmic Grey: $1,999 $1,696 (15% off)

$1,696 (15% off) Galaxy Note 20 5G 256GB Mystic Bronze: $1,629 $1,579 (3% off)

$1,579 (3% off) Galaxy Note 20 5G 256GB Mystic Grey: $1,629 $1,579 (3% off)

$1,579 (3% off) Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB Cosmic Grey: $1,628 $1,559 (4% off)

$1,559 (4% off) Galaxy S20 5G 128GB Cosmic Grey: $1,478 $1,429 (3% off)

$1,429 (3% off) Galaxy S20 128GB Cloud Pink: $1,325.66 $1,279 (4% off)

$1,279 (4% off) Galaxy S20 128GB Cosmic Grey: $1,349 $1,146 (15% off)

$1,146 (15% off) Galaxy Note 20 256GB Mystic Grey: $1,499 $1,139 (24% off)

Samsung is also offering some of its Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch devices with discounts:

Galaxy Watch Active Rose Gold: $338 $249 (26% off)

$249 (26% off) Galaxy Watch Active Black: $338 $249 (26% off)

$249 (26% off) Galaxy Buds Plus Black: $299 $178 (40% off)

$178 (40% off) Galaxy Buds Plus White: $299 $178 (40% off)

OPPO deals

Find X2 Lite 128GB Pearl White: $749 $647 (14% off)

$647 (14% off) Find X2 Lite 128GB Moonlight Black: $749 $647 (14% off)

$647 (14% off) OPPO A91 128GB Lightening Black: $499 $396.87 (21% off)

Nokia deals

Nokia 5.3 64GB Cyan Blue: $349 $244 (30% off)

$244 (30% off) Nokia 5.3 64GB Sand: $325 $244 (25% off)

$244 (25% off) Nokia 5.3 64GB Charcoal: $349 $244 (30% off)

$244 (30% off) Nokia 2.3 32GB Charcoal: $199 $189 (5% off)

$189 (5% off) Nokia 2.3 32GB Sand: $199 $189 (5% off)

$189 (5% off) Nokia 800 Tough 4G Black Steel: $192 $147 (23% off)

$147 (23% off) Nokia 2.3 32GB Cyan Green: $199 $135 (32% off)

$135 (32% off) Nokia 1.3 16GB Charcoal: $169 $127 (25% off)

$127 (25% off) Nokia 2720 Flip 4G Ocean Black: $149 $107 (28% off)

Huawei deals

Huawei P40 Pro 128GB Silver Frost: $1,588 $1,298 (18% off)

$1,298 (18% off) Huawei P40 Pro 128GB Deep Sea Blue: $1,588 $1,298 (18% off)

$1,298 (18% off) Huawei P30 Pro 256GB Black: $1,399 $984 (30% off)

$984 (30% off) Huawei P30 Pro 256GB Breathing Crystal: $1,399 $984 (30% off)

Realme deals

Realme 6 64GB Comet White: $468 $397.80 (15% off)

$397.80 (15% off) Realme 6 64GB Comet Blue: $468 $397.80 (15% off)

Alcatel deals

Alcatel 1X 16GB Pebble Blue: $189.46 $155 (18% off)

$155 (18% off) Alcatel 1X 16GB Pebble Black: $189.46 $155 (18% off)

Shopping for a new phone? Pick up a new plan at the same time

Bargain hunting for the best phone definitely can save you a lot of money, but you should also keep your eye out for the best phone plans. Data inclusions and extras are constantly changing, and if you’re upgrading your phone, now is the best time to consider switching providers and picking up a new SIM. Below, you can find a selection of postpaid and prepaid plans to couple with a new phone.