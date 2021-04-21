Good news, Apple fans! Overnight, Apple announced a wide range of new products, including a gorgeous new iPhone 12 colour (purple!), a new iPad, a colourful new range of iMacs and the long-awaited AirTags.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get any news about additional iPhone innovations last night, but there certainly were a lot of new devices unveiled. Let’s jump into it.

New iPhone 12 colour: Purple!

Apple announced a new colour for its iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini – purple. It’s a relatively small announcement, and adds just one new colour to an already quite colourful line of phones. However, the purple finish is undoubtedly pretty, and might be perfect for some users.

We’ve seen a lot of phones come out with purple colours over the past year, so it’s good to see Apple has brought its purple finish back. The purple iPhone 12 and 12 Mini will be available for pre-order from April 23. Availability is still yet to be announced by retailers and telcos, but it’s like to be offered on iPhone plans from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

New iPad Pro

The iPad Pro was one of last night’s big announcements. The new tablet from Apple will include two sizes, which you can see beside each other below.

The new iPad Pro will include two display sizes: 11-inch (with a Liquid Retina Display) and 12.9-inch (with a Liquid Retina XDR display). Internally these iPads have the same specifications, except for what we’re about to list off. Both iPads include your choice of five sizes: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB. Both sizes are available in Silver or Space Grey, with your choice of Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity. These new iPads will be available from April 30, and will be sold by authorised retailers.

If you’re interested in using your iPad away from Wi-Fi, you should get the Wi-Fi + Cellular option, so you can slot your own SIM card into the device. Prices start at $1,199 for a 11-inch, 128GB iPad Pro with Wi-Fi connectivity. If you’re interested in using your iPad on the go, check out the mobile broadband and data SIM plans in the table below.

New colourful iMacs

The new colourful iMacs were definitely the highlight of the evening. The new iMacs are super skinny and come in a variety of colours: much wider than most other computers on the market. Available in up to seven colours (Blue, Green, Pink, Silver, Yellow, Orange and Purple), the new iMac’s are also available in two different models, with slightly different specifications.

All models are 24″, and include an 8-Core CPU and Two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports. Each device includes 8GB RAM, although you can configure them to 16GB RAM. The new iMac models will be available for pre-order from April 30 from Apple and authorised retailers.

The cheaper model starts at $1,899, comes a 7-Core GPU, and is only available in Blue, Green, Pink and Silver. This model comes with 256GB storage, although you can configure it to 512GB or 1TB. You’ll also get a Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard included.

The more powerful model starts at $2,199, and comes with an 8-Core GPU and your choice of 256GB or 512GB storage, although you can configure it to 1TB or 2TB storage. This device also includes two extra USB 3 ports. Included in the box is a Magic Mouse and a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID.

AirTags

AirTags have been something we’ve been expecting from Apple for a while, so it’s good to see them finally come out. AirTags are simply small, circular tracking devices that work in the Apple ecosystem, perfect for clipping to your purse, bag, keychain, or anything you’re concerned about misplacing.

These tags work with Find My iPhone, and give you a read on how far away your items are. Apple is also selling a range of AirTag sleeves that you can put a tag into, although you can get these from a range of providers, such as Belkin. AirTag will be priced at $45 for a single tag, or $149 for four. AirTags will be available from Apple and authorised retailers. Pricing for accessories varies.

iOS 14.5

If you were hoping we’d see anything about iOS 14.5, Apple has confirmed that the update is coming next week. There’ll be some bug fixes, the ability to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch, the ability to report accidents in Apple Maps, and a range of new emoji. There’ll also be a range of privacy and security updates.

Included alongside the 14.5 update is a redesign of the Apple Podcasts app – a very welcome one at that, given the current Apple Podcasts app isn’t that great. Siri will also have more diverse English voice options. iOS 14.5 will be launching next week.

Apple TV 4K

Apple TV also got some love at the event last night. The video streaming platform is getting a new remote and a new Apple device, the Apple TV 4K, capable of high frame rates and 4K streaming. The new remote is focused on being the only remote necessary while watching TV, including TV power and mute buttons.

The new Apple TV 4K will be available for $249, and the new Siri Remote will be available for $79. You can get both bundled for $249, with pre-orders starting on April 30. These devices will be available from Apple and authorised retailers.