Apple stores reopen across Australia

As of today (May 7), nearly every Apple store will be reopened across Australia, with the tech giant one of the first major retailers to open its doors again since the April onset of COVID-19 related shutdowns.

The flagship Apple store on George Street in Sydney CBD will remain closed for renovations, but across the country, 21 of the 22 Apple stores have now reopened (and 75 stores reopened worldwide). However, Apple has implemented some changes to help combat the virus and prevent in-store transmissions.

If you’re heading to an Apple store, then expect to wait in a line – Apple is limiting the number of customers allowed into its stores at one time. You’ll need to stay two metres away from other customers when inside, and you’ll also need to wear a mask to enter. Staff will also check the temperature of each customer with a contactless thermometer.

Apple will be providing services like its Genius Bar online, helping people and giving tutorials on Apple products through learning from home means. Apple is also recommending you order any new products online, and only come into the store if you absolutely have to.

How can I get iPhone help?

Apple stores stayed closed for a period of two months, but its physical store closures didn’t prevent people needing help with their iPhones and Apple devices. Online and phone help channels remained in operation and both are still a great option if you want to continue self-isolating.

Apple device repairs have remained available over the period of closure, and the option is still available right now if you’re struggling with a broken or malfunctioning device.

We’ve done a great deep-dive into how to access Apple assistance for you to check out right here. The last thing you want to have happen over this period is your phone becoming broken and useless.

