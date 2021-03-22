Advertisement

Belong is offering a limited-time deal as a part of its new mobile plan shake-up, featuring lots of data for a nice price.

For a limited time only, you can pick up a 40GB data phone plan from Belong for just $35 per month. This price for this amount of gigabytes will stay the same for as long as you stay active with the plan, but keep in mind that the offer is only available for a short period. Once it’s gone, it’s gone forever. This deal ends on April 30.

How do I get Belongs limited-time plan?

You can get Belong’s limited-time plan by clicking through to the website using the below table. This table also features Belong’s other mobile plans, which have been recently updated. You’ll need to sign up before April 30 to get the $35 plan, otherwise, you’ll miss out – however, the $25 and $45 plans will continue to be available.

Belong used to offer two easy-to-understand plans – a 1GB data plan for $10 per month, and a 40GB plan for $40 per month – but these have been retired in favour of the more data-generous options listed below. All of Belong’s mobile plans are month-to-month and contract-free.

The following table shows selected Belong plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Should I pick up a Belong phone plan?

Belong is typically known as a retailer in the home internet market, but its selection of mobile phone plans is quite simple, and might satisfy somebody craving an easy-to-understand plan. As a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) on the Telstra 4G network, Belong offers unlimited calls and texts to Australian numbers on all plans, with data limits starting at 20GB for $25 per month and going up to 80GB for $45 per month.

Belong’s mobile plans aren’t coupled to any lock-in contracts and they all come with unlimited data rollover, meaning any data not used during a month will be stored for use at a later time if you need it. You could also add unlimited international calls and texts to 30 select destinations for $5 extra per month.

If you’d like to compare Belong’s postpaid plans to what other providers offer, check out some of the plans in the tables below.