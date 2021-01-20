Top 6 best back to school phone plans for kids

Are your kids about to go back to school? For many parents, this time of year can be stressful, especially if you’re looking at sending your child back to class with a new phone plan. Whether your child has their first ever phone, or you’re looking for a more affordable plan to keep you in touch, there are plenty of great, cheap deals around that are well-suited to your child’s needs.

Let’s take a look at some of the best phone plans around that might be the right option to send your kids back to school with this year.

Prepaid phone plans

Perhaps the first point for a lot of parents is to look at prepaid phone plans. Prepaid is a plan that you pay for in advance, and for that expiry period, you have a certain amount of call, text and data inclusions to use. If you use up those inclusions, you’ll either need to recharge or wait until the next expiry period starts if your plan automatically renews.

While traditional prepaid plans were quite limited in terms of inclusions, these days there is little difference between the value you get in a prepaid plan compared to a postpaid plan — the big difference is when you pay for it. So, let’s take a look at some of the best prepaid plans that could be great for kids.

Boost Mobile $20 Prepaid Plan

Boost Mobile is one of the most well-known prepaid providers in Australia, offering good data inclusions at a range of price points. Plus, data-free Apple Music streaming is included (does not include a subscription), so you won’t need to worry about your child chewing through their data as they listen to music on their trip to and from school.

The $20 Prepaid plan includes unlimited standard national calls and SMS, plus 5GB of data over a 28-day expiry period. Data rollover is included and you’ll get access to the full Telstra 3G and 4G mobile networks.

Woolworths Mobile Prepaid Mobile $20 Starter Pack

Woolworths Mobile is a bit of an all-rounder when it comes to phone plans, with prepaid, postpaid and phone on a plan all available from the telco. Its prepaid SIM-only plans run over a 30-day expiry period, and all plans include unlimited standard national calls and SMS. The $20 starter pack includes a handy 6GB of data and up to 200GB of data banking.

Yomojo Kids’ Plan

Yomojo is a prepaid provider offering a little bit more for kids than just a cheap phone plan. Its Kids Plan is $9.90 per recharge, and runs on a 30 day expiry period, with 200 minutes of standard national calls, unlimited standard national texts and 1GB of data.

You can also sign up to Yomojo’s Family Eye — a parental control system that allows parents to monitor and manage online, app and device safety for their child. You get your first month free when signing up, and then it’s an additional $5 a month per child. Discounts are also available when you bundle multiple plans for your family.

Postpaid phone plans

While prepaid is a great way to keep on top of your child’s phone usage — and also put the responsibility in their hands to monitor their phone usage — postpaid phone plans can also be a good phone plan choice for kids, with plenty of cheap plans around with varying data inclusions.

The only thing you need to look out for are excess data charges. Some providers charge you for excess data once you’ve exceeded your inclusions, so before you sign up to a phone plan, check the Critical Information Summary to see if there are fees for going over your data cap, and consider how you plan to navigate this issue with your child.

Moose Mobile $8.80 SIM-Only Plan

Moose Mobile is a postpaid provider with a range of month-to-month and 12-month SIM only postpaid plans. Signing up for a 12-month plan will typically include more data and cheaper price point, but month-to-month plans are great if you want flexibility of switching between plans.

If you’re looking to Moose Mobile for a phone plan for your child, the $8.80 month-to-month plan includes 300 minutes of standard national calls and unlimited standard national SMS, plus 1GB of data. If your child’s data needs are a little greater than 1GB, Moose has some fairly generous data inclusions at some fairly cheap price points.

Southern Phone X Small 12 Month Plan

Like Moose Mobile, Southern Phone offers SIM-only plans over both month-to-month and 12-month plans. Signing up for 12 months will include more data at the same price point as the month-to-month plan.

Southern Phone has one of the cheapest phone plans with unlimited call inclusions at $9 (a total minimum cost of $108 over 12 months), but the catch is that this is only available on a 12-month contract. The X Small plan has unlimited standard national calls and SMS, plus 1GB of data.

Dodo No Data Plan

Just as it sounds, Dodo has a postpaid phone plan with no data that is priced at $5 per month. You’ll get unlimited standard national calls and SMS, and the plan is month-to-month, so there’s no contract. Of course, if your child does need some data, you can easily add on a data pack for an additional $10 per month. This pack includes 3GB of data, bringing the total cost up to $15 per month.

SIM-Only phone plans with more data

As much as you might want to monitor your child’s internet usage, there are advantages to your child having data on their plan. Using maps and GPS requires mobile data, plus if your family uses messenger services like WhatsApp or Messenger more often than texting, you’ll need a mobile data allowance to access these apps.

Older kids, especially teenagers, are typically more data-hungry than younger kids, especially as they spend more time out with friends than at home. If you’re comfortable with your child having a larger data inclusion on their phone plan, there are plenty of cheap SIM-only plans across both prepaid and postpaid, with 10GB of data or more.