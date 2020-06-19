There’s tonnes of great End of Financial Year sales going on right now, from all kinds of phone and telco providers. From massive price slashes to one-off discounts, you’d be insane to miss these limited-time specials if you’re looking to hop on a new phone plan.

Several major providers are cutting prices on phones and plans throughout June, but you’ll have to get in quick: these deals expire at the end of the month. There’s offers available from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, Woolworths Mobile, Boost Mobile and Amaysim, across both the postpaid and prepaid SIM spectrum.

Telstra EOFY postpaid deals

Telstra is offering a huge $15 per month credit on Large and Extra Large postpaid SIM plans for 12 months. Essentially, this credit brings the monthly prices down by $15 monthly for your first year, which is a huge win if you’re all about having lots of data. Plan prices are::

Telstra Large 100GB: $65/mth (was $80)

Telstra Extra Large 150GB: $85/mth (was $100)

This plan will run through until June 30th, and then it’s gone forever. Keep in mind that you’ll have to stay on board for 12 months with this plan to get the full benefit of the offer.

These plans also have full access to the Telstra 5G network until 30 June, 2020, and include unlimited standard national calls and texts. They’re worth thinking about if you value your mobile downloads highly, as Telstra plans include both generous high-speed data amounts and unlimited data capped at 1.5Mbps speeds.

The following table shows published Telstra postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Vodafone EOFY prepaid deals

Vodafone is running a huge deal on its popular $40 prepaid plan. You can get Vodafone’s $40 Prepaid Combo Plus Starter Pack with 20GB for just $9.90 on the first recharge. That’s 77.75% off for the first month! This deal runs through until the 23rd of June, so you’ll have to get in quick with this one.

On top of this, if you sign up for auto-recharging, you can get an additional 25GB extra with every recharge from now through to 31 December, 2020, giving you 45GB of data in total every 35 days.

The following table shows published Vodafone prepaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Advertisement

Amaysim EOFY prepaid deals

Amaysim is currently taking 50% off all monthly-recharge prepaid plans for the first month. This deal ends on the 30th of June, so make sure you get in quick! Check out the deals below. Keep in mind that this half-price offer applies to your first month only, but as there’s no lock-in contract you’re free to cancel at any time.

The following table shows published Amaysim prepaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Optus EOFY prepaid deals

Optus has a great EOFY deal going right now, but you’ll need to move quickly: this offer is only available until the 24th of June.

You can get Optus’ $30 Prepaid Epic Data for $10 up until the 24th of July. This is a great way to try out Optus services without any risk, as the plans don’t lock you into a contract. The plan includes 35GB of data, and lasts for 28 days. After the first 28 days, you’ll have to pay for ongoing recharges, which start at $10 and go up to $50, with varying data packages for each.

The following table shows published Optus prepaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Telstra EOFY prepaid deals

Telstra is also offering some great prepaid deals. Until the 30th of June, customers can get Telstra’s Medium and Large prepaid SIM Starter Kits for half price. Plans include:

Telstra Prepaid 25GB: $15 (was $30)

Telstra Prepaid 35GB: $20 (was $40)

This offer ends on the 30th of June, and the 50% pricing only applies to your initial starter pack: future recharges will return to the standard full prices. For the first three recharges, you’ll also get 17GB of extra data, but after that included gigabytes will revert back to 8GB and 18GB per recharge respectively. This offer is an online exclusive.

The following table shows selected published Telstra prepaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Boost Mobile EOFY prepaid deals

Boost Mobile is offering several EOFY deals this year, including 50% off $30 and $40 plans for the first recharge, and $50 off its $300 long expiry SIM. If you’re interested in getting another phone, Boost is also selling refurbished phones for 10% off. But again, be quick, as these deals will only last until the 30th of June.

The following table shows selected published Boost Mobile plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Optus EOFY phone deals

Optus is currently slashing prices on a range of smartphones, offering discounts of up to $656 on devices including the iPhone XS. We’ve got the full list of phones and deals in our Optus EOFY write-up.

Woolworths EOFY phone deals

Woolworths Mobile is also offering a serious Samsung deal for EOFY: $306 off the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. Head over to our article here for all the details on how to score this discount.