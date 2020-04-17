The best wireless earphones to pair with your phone

Advertisement

Good news! There’s a new iPhone on the way, packed with an A13 chip, the same chip the iPhone 11 Pro has crammed into it.

That’s a great phone, but you’re going to need some really awesome accessories to get the most out of it. We’re talking headphones – some of the best technology you can get to work with your phone. Recently we’ve seen heaps of Bluetooth headphones on the market, so this article will largely be going over that. But if you’re stumped on what you’re going to listen with when you get your new phone, we’re here to help.

Throughout this article, we’ll be going through some of the best headphones to pair with your new phone, just in time for Apple-fan Christmas: a new iPhone!

What headphones do I want?

If you’re using your headphones on the go, it might be best to pick up some earbuds. Big headphones can be cumbersome and a nuisance when out in public. We’ve done a great article here on what the best headphones for you might be.

Ultimately, it all comes down to comfort and battery life. The sound quality is very similar across the board, but you’ll be wanting a set of earphones that sit comfortably in your ears, and aren’t too demanding charging wise. You’ll also want ones that suit your budget – we’ve included a broad range of earphones in this list that range for affordable to high-end.

Choosing the right SIM plan

We’ve put together a table of some of the best postpaid SIM plans for you to consider. If you’ve been looking for a phone upgrade for some time, it might be the right time to look into a replacement for your phone plan as well. Phone plans become more and more affordable overtime, so it’s worth having a browse over your options now!

If you do a lot of music streaming, it’s great to have a plan that has tonnes of data. Optus offers free trials (up to 6 or 12 months) of Apple Music when you sign up on their plans!

Telstra also offers data-free streaming from Apple Music on all postpaid plans, but keep in mind you’ll still need to pay for a subscription.

JBL LIVE 300TWS

The JBL LIVE 300TWS is a great piece of kit, and with the backing of JBL, the recipient of our Most Satisfied Customers Award for Earphones in 2019, you should not be disappointed by this purchase.

This set of earphones comes with a bunch of great things – a built-in microphone, a charging case, and compatibility with Alexa, Voice Assistant and Google Assistant.

They’re not a big piece of kit – these earphones last up to six hours each, with the case holding up to 14 hours of charge. The LIVE 300TWS clocks in with a price of A$249.95.

Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones

Bose is a great contender on the list of headphones to consider with your new phone. The SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones sport five hours of battery life, with the case adding an additional 10 hours onto that. They’re water resistant and fit right into your ear for any physical activity. They’re great on the run, they’re great on the train, and they’re especially good if you’re at home for a Zoom call!

They won’t die from being rained on, and they’re sweat resistant, with an IPX4 rating. Don’t let the lack of a microphone catch you off-guard! These are awesome headphones designed to stay right in your ear. They’ve even got a volume adjusting button layer on the top. You can pick these up for A$299.95. These would be a great buy if you’re a sports nut.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Sony’s WF-1000XM3 have a lot of class to them. With dual microphones, noise cancellation and an all-day battery life, these are definitely some of the more fancy earphones on the market.

The headphones offer six hours of charge for listening, and when they run out, just stick it in the case. You can do this up to 3 times until the case itself needs a charge! There’s up to 32 hours of battery life all up. On top of that the charge speed is amazing – ten minutes of charge will give you 90 minutes of listening time!

The WF-1000XM3 also has a cool gadget in it called “Quick Attention”, where if you place your finger over the earbud it turns the volume right down, letting you hear ambient sound. That’s great if you hate how fidgety earphones are! The WF-1000XM3 starts at A$319.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are a great accessory if you’re already big on Android tech. While they have quite an unassuming design to them, don’t think they are lacking in quality. They’ve got two outer mics and inner mics, to make sure your voice quality is great when speaking to people with them.

With those outer mics, background noises are squelched, so you can speak with clarity. With the sound system designed by AKG, and a battery life of up to 11 hours (plus 22 hours with the charging case) you can keep going with these. At a A$249 price point, these are the headphones you want.

Apple Airpods Pro

Apple’s Airpods are an essential consideration for anybody with an iPhone, and if you’re getting an iPhone SE, you definitely need to consider these. They’re designed to be used specifically for the iPhone, with their user interface integrated into iOS – you can adjust the settings of these through your phones or your Apple Watch’s volume control, without needing to install an app.

They’re noise cancelling with microphones that squelch background noise, but also have a setting called ‘transparency mode’ for when you want to hear around you. These will last you more than 24 hours of listening time with additional charges in the case, with up to four and a half hours of listening time on one charge – on top of one hour of listening time with only five minutes of charging! You can pick these up for A$399.

Kmart True Wireless Earphones

If these prices aren’t very attractive, we’ve got you covered with an extra-budget option. Kmart’s True Wireless Earphones are a great set of $20 earphones. At a price like that, you shouldn’t need to worry about losing them too much. They’ve got a battery life of up to 2.5 hours, with an extra 12 hours with their charging battery case. It also only takes them about an hour to fully charge!

