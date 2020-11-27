The best Black Friday phone plan deals

Advertisement

Happy Black Friday! It’s of the best times of the year to pick up a slew of deals from a bunch of different stores. This Black Friday – and for some providers several days after – you can pick up a phone plan with some serious cash slashed off the price.

Until the offers are withdrawn, you can get some great data allowances without spending all that much, but you’ll have to get in quick! Black Friday isn’t going to be around forever, so make sure you shop around and find the perfect plan for you.

Here’s some of the best deals we’ve found this Black Friday:

Telstra: Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and more phone deals (ends November 30)

Kogan Mobile: Buy one 250GB or 485GB 365 day prepaid, get one free (valid until withdrawn)

Boost Mobile: 55GB for only $15 (was $40) on a 28 day SIM, and 10% off refurbished phones (ends November 30)

Amaysim: $50 off first renewal for six month and 12 month long expiry plans (ends December 1)

Woolworths Mobile: $500 off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G plans and more (ends December 1)

Circles.Life: 60GB data for $28per month for 12 months (ends November 30)

Vodafone: Up to 50% off select phones on a plan, and $40 prepaid plan for $9 (ends November 30)

Optus: Save $674 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 and more phone deals (ends December 6)

If you see any plans above that you’d be interested in picking up, you can learn more about the offers by scrolling down.

Telstra Black Friday deals: $300 off the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and more phone deals

Telstra is discounting a lot this Black Friday, mostly with its devices. Keep in mind that for Telstra device discounts you’ll need to be connected on a Telstra plan for 24 months, otherwise you’ll have to pay out the rest of the device without the discount applied, terms apply. Scroll down to the table to select a Telstra postpaid plan, which will take you through to the website, where you can pick up one of the discounted handsets. See the points below for the best Telstra deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G : $300 off. $35.37/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $848.88 + your selected Telstra plan

: $300 off. $35.37/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $848.88 + your selected Telstra plan Google Pixel 5 : $250 off. $31.20/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $748.80 + your selected Telstra plan

: $250 off. $31.20/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $748.80 + your selected Telstra plan Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G : $250 off. $72.87/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,7488 + your selected Telstra plan

: $250 off. $72.87/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,7488 + your selected Telstra plan Samsung Galaxy A51 : $200 off. $16.62/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $398.88 + your selected Telstra plan

: $200 off. $16.62/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $398.88 + your selected Telstra plan Samsung Galaxy Z Flip : $1000 off. $41.62/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $998.88 + your selected Telstra plan

: $1000 off. $41.62/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $998.88 + your selected Telstra plan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 : $500 off. $104.12/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $2,498.88 + your selected Telstra plan

: $500 off. $104.12/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $2,498.88 + your selected Telstra plan OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G : $400 off. $49.95/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,198.80 + your selected Telstra plan

: $400 off. $49.95/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,198.80 + your selected Telstra plan OPPO Find X2 Neo 5G : $250 off. $27.04/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $648.96 + your selected Telstra plan

: $250 off. $27.04/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $648.96 + your selected Telstra plan Galaxy Buds+ : $72 bonus credit. $12.45/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $226.80 + your selected Telstra plan

: $72 bonus credit. $12.45/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $226.80 + your selected Telstra plan Galaxy Watch 42mm : $240 bonus credit. $25/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $360 + your selected Telstra plan

: $240 bonus credit. $25/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $360 + your selected Telstra plan Postpaid plans : Save up to $120 on Medium, Large and Extra Large plans with a $10 bill credit each month for 12 months (ends December 25)

: Save up to $120 on Medium, Large and Extra Large plans with a $10 bill credit each month for 12 months (ends December 25) Prepaid plans: Get 60GB data for $120 on a six month expiry, and 150GB for $240 on a 12 month expiry. Reverts to normal prices after first recharge (ends December 1)

The following table shows a selection of Telstra postpaid SIM-only plans on Canstar Blue's database.

Kogan Mobile Black Friday deal: Buy one Large or Extra Large 365 day plan and get one free

Until the offer is withdrawn, you can pick up one of Kogan Mobile’s Large or Extra Large 365 day plans and get another for free. That’s 250GB and 486GB data respectively DOUBLED for $265 and $355, over a 365 day period – perfect for if you don’t like manually recharging your plan every month, and don’t like postpaid plans. See below for the deals, terms apply.

The following table shows a selection of Kogan SIM-only plans on Canstar Blue's database.

Boost Mobile Black Friday deal: Get 55GB for $15, and 10% off ALL refurbished phones

Boost Mobile is offering a major discount this Black Friday on one of its phone plans. From now until November 30, you can get 55GB for only $15 on the first recharge, with the plan normally costing $40. This is a massive deal, and is certainly worth considering if you’re after a bulk sum of data without spending much. You’ll get 25GB bonus data on your first three recharges with this plan, however keep in mind that additional recharges will cost the typical amounts, terms apply. See below for Boost Mobile plans. Refurbished phones are also 10% off store wide, which you can pick up over on the Boost Mobile website.

The following table shows a selection of Boost Mobile SIM-only plans on Canstar Blue's database.

Amaysim Black Friday deal: $50 off six month and 12 month long expiry plans

Amaysim is doing a Black Friday deal this year for fans of long expiry plans. Until December 1, you can pick up the six month and 12 month long expiry plans with $50 off. That’s 125GB and 120GB of data for $100 and $150 respectively. Keep in mind that the discount is only valid for the initial purchase, terms apply. You can check out Amaysim’s plans in the table below.

The following table shows a selection of Amaysim SIM-only plans on Canstar Blue's database.

Woolworths Mobile deal: $500 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G 256GB and more phone deals

Although it’s not technically a Black Friday deal, Woolworths Mobile is doing a “Super Sale” just in time for the other sales to be going live. The Super Sale will be running until December 1, with four phones available. Highlights of the best deals are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 : Save $500 on any plan. Monthly cost $106.66/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $2,559 + your selected plan

: Save $500 on any plan. Monthly cost $106.66/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $2,559 + your selected plan Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB : Save $200 on any plan. Monthly cost $41.16/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $987.84 + your selected plan

: Save $200 on any plan. Monthly cost $41.16/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $987.84 + your selected plan Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G 128GB : Save $200 on any plan. Monthly cost $35.16/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $843.84 + your selected plan

: Save $200 on any plan. Monthly cost $35.16/mth for 24 months, minimum cost $843.84 + your selected plan Samsung Galaxy A31 Black 128GB: Save $100 on any plan. Monthly cost $18.33/mth for 25 months, minimum cost $439.92 + your selected plan

You can pick up these phones at the checkout when you pick up a Woolworths plan. You can leave the Woolworths phone plan at any time, provided that you keep paying off the phone. You might want to consider this for a 4G phone, as Woolworths Mobile doesn’t yet have access to the Telstra 5G network.

The following table shows a selection of Woolworths Mobile SIM-only plans on Canstar Blue's database.

Circles.Life Black Friday deal: Get 60GB for $28/mth over 12 months

Circles.Life is selling 60GB of data for $28 per month, with the 60GB of data staying on your plan for up to 12 months. This deal is only sticking around until November 30, and is only available to new customers, so get in quick!

The following table shows a selection of Circles.Life SIM-only plans on Canstar Blue's database.

Vodafone Black Friday deals: Up to 50% off select phones and $9 for 50GB

Until November 30, you can pick up select phones from Vodafone, with a massive range of handsets available with the discount. These discounts are available on 24 and 36 month plans, provided that you stay signed up for the duration of the plan, otherwise you’ll have to pay out the rest of the phone at the undiscounted RRP (terms apply). The following phones are available for the Black Friday sale:

iPhone SE 64GB : 27% off, $20.79/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $499 + your selected Vodafone plan

: 27% off, $20.79/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $499 + your selected Vodafone plan Samsung Galaxy A51 : 50% off, $12.45/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $299 + your selected Vodafone plan

: 50% off, $12.45/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $299 + your selected Vodafone plan Google Pixel 5 : 25% off, $31.12/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $747 + your selected Vodafone plan

: 25% off, $31.12/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $747 + your selected Vodafone plan Samsung Galaxy Z Flip : 50% off, $41.29/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $991 + your selected Vodafone plan

: 50% off, $41.29/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $991 + your selected Vodafone plan Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 : 12% off, $109.95/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $2,639 + your selected Vodafone plan

: 12% off, $109.95/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $2,639 + your selected Vodafone plan Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G : 25% off, $35.87/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $861 + your selected Vodafone plan. Includes FREE Galaxy Buds+ worth $299

: 25% off, $35.87/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $861 + your selected Vodafone plan. Includes Galaxy Buds+ worth $299 Prepaid 50GB Plan: Get 50GB for $9 on the first recharge, normally $40

You can get all of the above phone deals by signing up to a Vodafone plan using the table below, and selecting the handset of your choice at the checkout.

The following table shows a selection of Vodafone SIM-only plans on Canstar Blue's database.

Optus Black Friday deals: Save $674 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 and more

Optus is doing deals on a range of devices this Black Friday, slashing prices on some of the most popular handsets available, along with a prepaid deal. Keep in mind that for devices on a plan you’ll need to stay connected on a Optus SIM plan for 24 or 36 months to get the full benefit of the discount, terms apply. Below you’ll find the deals available:

Samsung Galaxy S20 4G : Save $674. $28.95/mth on a 24 month plan, minimum cost $694.82 + your selected Optus plan

: Save $674. $28.95/mth on a 24 month plan, minimum cost $694.82 + your selected Optus plan iPhone SE : Save $230. $24.93/mth on a 24 month plan, minimum cost $598.32 + your selected Optus plan

: Save $230. $24.93/mth on a 24 month plan, minimum cost $598.32 + your selected Optus plan Samsung Galaxy A51 : Save $417. $7.50/mth on a 24 month plan, minimum cost $180 + your selected Optus plan

: Save $417. $7.50/mth on a 24 month plan, minimum cost $180 + your selected Optus plan Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm : Save $149. $37.03/mth on a 24 month plan, minimum cost $648.72 + your selected Optus plan

: Save $149. $37.03/mth on a 24 month plan, minimum cost $648.72 + your selected Optus plan 35GB prepaid deal : $5 for 35GB on your first recharge, normally $30

: $5 for 35GB on your first recharge, normally $30 Prepaid phones: Up to $20 off prepaid phones from Optus

The following table shows a selection of Optus SIM-only plans on Canstar Blue's database.