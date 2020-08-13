Advertisement

Boost Mobile has launched a new half-price offer that’s perfect if you’re after a prepaid phone plan.

From now until August 24, 2020, you can get 35GB for $15 on a 28 day SIM starter pack – that’s a $15 saving off the usual $30 price. This offer is up for grabs for new customers, giving you a lot data for not a lot of money!

Boost Mobile offers some pretty good incentives to get you on board. All Boost Mobile plans of $30 or more include data-free Apple Music streaming; as long as you’re an Apple Music subscriber, you can stream all you want without worrying about running through your data. Also bundled in on $30 plans is unlimited calling to 20 countries, plus data rollover (store any unused data for when you next recharge, as long as you recharge before the 28-day expiry).

This 35GB plan is made up of 20GB of base data and 15GB of bonus data, which Boost Mobile is currently offering with your first three recharges. As long as you recharge within the 28-day expiry period, you’ll get 15GB bonus data (provided your recharges are $30 or more, and made before October 31, 2020).

How can I get this deal?

You can get this deal by clicking through to Boost Mobile’s $30 plan below. The offer is available until August 24, 2020 if you sign up and order the $30 SIM with Boost Mobile. The offer is only available for the $30 plan, and the discount only available for the initial SIM pack purchase – not for recurring recharges. You can expect recharges to revert to standard pricing, however you’ll be able to get an extra 15GB on your first three recharges, provided that they are $30, $40, $50 or $70. This extra data offer is available until October 31, 2020.

What does Boost Mobile offer?

Boost Mobile is an incredibly competitive prepaid brand, and has a lot to offer any customer looking for loads of data and great value. Boost Mobile is a Telstra MVNO, operating on the Telstra 3G and 4G networks, and offers international calls and texts on most plans, as well as international roaming, data-free Apple Music streaming and data rollover.

Provided you have an Apple Music subscription, you can stream without worrying about your data, so you can save your gigabytes for other apps and streaming services.

