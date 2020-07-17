Advertisement

Boost Mobile has a great offer for anybody looking to get on board with a prepaid mobile plan.

Until July 27, you’ll be able to get Boost Mobile’s 35GB prepaid SIM for $15 (usually $30). That’s a lot of data for your money, and a great deal for new customers looking for a cheap plan with plenty of features.

Along with unlimited standard talk and text in Australia, Boost Mobile’s $30 plan includes data-free music streaming with Apple Music, along with unlimited international calls to 20 countries. You’ll also get data rollover, which means you can save any unused data for your next recharge, provided that you recharge before the 28-day expiry.

While this plan normally includes 20GB of data per recharge, Boost Mobile is currently offering 35GB for your first free recharges. Recharge by August 31, and you’ll get an extra 15GB for your first three renewals (as long as you recharge $30 or more, and make all remaining recharges by 31 October 2020).

How can I get this deal?

You can get this deal if you sign up with Boost Mobile before July 27. This offer is only available for the $30 plan, and the discount is only valid for the initial purchase. Further recharges will cost more, however your first three recharges will come with an additional 15GB of data, provided you recharge with $30, $40, $50 or $70 recharges. Below you’ll find Boost Mobile’s prepaid offerings, including the deal running at the moment.

What does Boost Mobile offer?

Boost Mobile is one of the most competitive and popular prepaid brands on the market, and is known for offering discounted plans and bonus data. Boost Mobile is a Telstra MVNO, meaning it operates on the Telstra 4G and 3G network in Australia, and offers international calls and texts on a lot of plans, along with international roaming and data rollover.

One big thing that separates Boost Mobile from other smaller telcos is data-free music streaming through Apple Music. That means if you have an Apple Music subscription, you can stream unlimited music on a Boost Mobile plan without impacting your monthly data allowance – so you can save your data for other apps and services.

