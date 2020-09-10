Get 34GB data for $15 with a prepaid Boost Mobile plan

Advertisement

If you’ve been looking for a plan with lots of data, then Boost Mobile has you covered over the month of September, with a prepaid SIM deal that’s hard to miss.

Boost Mobile is offering a 34GB for $15 starter pack from now through to September 21 – so if you’ve been looking for a reason to change your provider, saving some serious money for great value is as good as any.

On top of this deal, your first three recharges come with 14GB of extra data (provided you recharge within the 28 day expiry period, and spend $30 or more on a recharge), so although you may pay more after the initial purchase, you’ll get a little more data to make the price worth it. Data-free Apple Music streaming is also on offer, so you shouldn’t miss this if you’re after a great value prepaid plan.

You’ll have to be quick though – after September 21, this deal is going away – so get on it quick!

How can I get this deal?

You can get this deal by signing up with Boost Mobile’s $30 prepaid SIM, which you can find below. Normally, this SIM starter pack costs $30, but you’ll only pay $15 at the checkout for a one-off payment. Boost Mobile’s 28-day plans are contract-free, so there’s very little risk in signing up.

This offer is not available for recharges, only for the initial SIM purchase – all following recharges will be at full price. The three installments of 14GB bonus data are available with $30, $40, $50 or $70 plans, and are available until December 31.

Should I go with Boost Mobile?

Boost Mobile never shy away from some serious savings, and this time is no different. Offering prepaid phone plans, Boost Mobile operates on the Telstra 3G and 4G networks, and is a Telstra MVNO. With Boost Mobile, you can get data-free Apple Music streaming (on plans costing above $30), data rollover, and you can add-on international calls and text.

Streaming Apple Music without using up any data is an attractive offer, although you’ll need an Apple Music subscription. Music streaming can suck up heaps of data if you do it often, so using Apple Music data-free is a welcome bonus.

If you’d like to compare Boost Mobile to other prepaid phone plans on the market, we’ve got a range of great plans in the table below.

