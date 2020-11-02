Boost Mobile has announced that it will begin selling refurbished iPhones at Coles, bundled in with a Boost SIM. This could be a good option if you’re after an easy-use smartphone for the kids, if you want a cheap and reliable everyday device, or even if you just need a backup phone.

This is a first for Coles, which hasn’t sold refurbished phones before, and it’s a great way to get hold of an affordable, easy-to-use handset from the same place you shop for groceries. You’ll also get a huge chunk of the retail cost shaved off, considering the iPhones sold have been refitted and put back on sale.

“This partnership with Boost to offer quality refurbished smartphones is another great way we can deliver value for our customers in a more sustainable way,” said Jonathan Torr, the General Manager of Non-Food items at Coles.

The first phone to be offered by Boost Mobile through Coles will be the Apple iPhone 7 32GB, which will start at a promotional price of just $259, going on sale on November 4 across most states (Victoria and Queensland will come at a later date), with a charging cable and wall charger included. We don’t know if Boost Mobile will be selling more phones through Coles in the future, but this could be just the start.

Boost Mobile Plans

The refurbished iPhone 7 that you’ll soon be able to pick up from Coles will come with a $10 Boost Mobile introductory SIM in the box, giving you 3GB of data, but if you’re impressed with Boost, or would like to get on a Boost plan early, there’s a lot more on offer.

Offering prepaid plans with a variety of price points and data amounts, Boost Mobile customers can enjoy a data bank for unused gigabytes, access to the Telstra network, and data-free Apple Music streaming, although you’ll need a separate subscription. Check out the table below for Boost Mobile’s prepaid plans. Alternatively, click the second tab to compare Boost Mobile plans to other options on the prepaid market.

Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile

Everyday prepaid plans

Should I get a refurbished phone?

Refurbished phones might not have the glitz and glamour of a new high-end phone, but they’ll still be perfectly capable of anything you’ll need a phone for, including web browsing, streaming, and gaming.

A refurbished phone could be a good idea for kids. In research commissioned by Boost Mobile, it was found that 56% of parents surveyed expressed openness in buying a refurbished phone for kids, while 44% of those surveyed said they only wanted to spend $300 or less on a phone for their child.

Just keep in mind that the manufacturer might end support sometime down the line quicker than for a new phone. If the handset has been properly refurbished however, the hardware should feel just like new.

One new provider also offering refurbished phones on plans is Nu Mobile, which sells a wide range of iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S series devices on 24-month agreements. All phones are certified refurbished, come with a 12-month warranty, and are paid off in equal monthly installments with no interest.

You can pair your phone with a Nu Mobile plan, which are also available on a month-to-month SIM-only basis without a phone. Nu Mobile’s prepaid plans are listed below.

The following table shows selected published Nu Mobile plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

After a cheap iPhone? Consider the SE

With a refurbished iPhone 7, support may continue for some years. The iPhone 7 can get the newest release of Apple’s iOS 14, as can the 6S which came out the year before, so it’s likely that the phone will receive updates from Apple for the next year or two.

The iPhone 7 has 32GB of onboard memory and a 12MP back camera, with 7MP selfie camera. Boost Mobile has gone to a lot of effort to refurbish these phones, with what the telco calls a “72-point check” – assessing things like charging, buttons, and the phone’s internal features.

However, if you’ve been looking for a brand-new budget iPhone, the iPhone SE may be a better option. It’s more expensive than the refurbished iPhone you can pick up from Coles, but it’s a budget-oriented phone, and new as of this year. See the table below for the SE on different plans, or alternatively, check out our page on cheap phones.

36 Month iPhone SE Plans

36 Month iPhone SE Plans

24-Month iPhone SE Plans

Coles Mobile Plans

Coles Mobile also offers a small range of SIM-only plans, if you’d be interested in picking one up at the checkout. The three plans on offer include data rollover up to 50GB and unlimited standard national talk and text, along with some decent data offerings, and operate on the Optus 4G Plus Network without any lock-in contracts. All plans from Coles Mobile are prepaid, with two discounts on offer at the moment (for the first recharge only. These offers are valid until withdrawn, terms apply):

15GB plan: $20 $10 with a 30 day recharge

$10 with a 30 day recharge 60GB plan: $120 $99 with a 365 day recharge

The following table shows selected published Coles Mobile prepaid plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.