If you’ve been waiting for Boxing Day to snap up a smartphone bargain, both telcos and manufacturers are giving customers limited-time holiday discounts. And while there’s limited iPhone specials on offer, there’s plenty of deals available on Android devices, including hundreds of dollars slashed from premium Galaxy smartphones.

We’ve rounded up several of the biggest promotions on offer during the Christmas and New Year period, including deals from Telstra, Vodafone, Woolworths Mobile, and Realme. Most of these offers will go live either Christmas Day or Boxing Day, so check back throughout the day if your deal of choice isn’t yet available.

Telstra Boxing Day deals

Technically Telstra isn’t running a Boxing Day discount, and is instead running a Summer Sale, offering price cuts on devices until January 14 and January 18, depending on the deal.

From December 26, you can get up to $500 in Telstra credit (effectively saving you that much money in device payments) when you sign up on a Telstra plan.

Telstra is offering each discount via a single upfront bill credit, which will be applied to your account by your second bill for your new plan and device. See below for all the best deals:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 256GB : Save $500. Minimum cost $1,148.80 + your selected Telstra plan (ends January 14, 2021)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 256GB : Save $500. Minimum cost $1,498.96 + your selected Telstra plan (ends January 14, 2021)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G : Save $250. Minimum cost $898.88 + your selected Telstra plan (ends January 14, 2021)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G : Save $400. Minimum cost $1,598.96 + your selected Telstra plan (ends January 14, 2021)

Apple iPhone SE (2nd Gen) 64GB : Save $100. Minimum cost $578.96 + your selected Telstra plan (ends January 18, 2021)

OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G : Save $300. Minimum cost $899 + your selected Telstra plan (ends January 18, 2021)

Google Pixel 4a 5G : Save $250. Minimum cost $548.96 + your selected Telstra plan (ends January 18, 2021)

If you’re interested in any of these deals, pick them up on a Telstra postpaid plan – you can find these below.

Woolworths Mobile Boxing Day deals

Woolworths Mobile is slashing a massive $350 off the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 on any 24-month or 36-month plan. This offer is live from December 26 through to January 13, 2021, or while stocks last.

You can pair your Note 20 4G or Note 20 5G with any of Woolworths Mobile’s three SIM-only, month-to-month mobile plans, which begin at $25 per month for 18GB of data. Be aware that to claim your full $350 discount, you’ll need to stay on a Woolworths Mobile plan for the length of your phone payment period.

Realme Boxing Day deals

Realme is running a 24-hour Boxing Day sale on its online store, with deals ranging from 20% off smartphones and 50% off accessories. Discounted devices include the Realme 7 Pro, as well as the more affordable Realme C11 and Realme C12.

Below you’ll find the highlights of the sale – but make sure you get in quick! These deals will be wrapping up once Boxing Day is over, with the sale only live from 12.01am to 11.59pm on December 26.

Realme C11: Was $199, now $159.20

Realme C12: Was $49, now $199.20

Realme 7 Pro: Was $599, now $479.20

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Was $699, now $559.20

Realme Buds Q: Was $79, now $39.50

Realme Watch: Was $169, now $84.50

Realme Band: Was $99, now $49.50

If you’re looking to pair your new Realme device with a SIM-only plan, check out to below table to start comparing.

Postpaid Plans

Vodafone Boxing Day deals

While these deals might not be exclusive to Boxing Day, Vodafone has a huge range of offers available until January 28, including big discounts on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

To get the most out of these deals you’ll need to be signed up on a Vodafone postpaid plan for the duration of the payment period (terms apply). Check out the best of the deals below.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G : $108 off the cost of your device, plus up to $20 per month off mobile plan costs. Vodafone is also throwing in a free pair of Galaxy Buds + (RRP $299, offer ends January 13, 2021).

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G : $300 off the cost of your device, plus up to $20 per month off mobile plan costs.)

Vodafone is currently offering a monthly discount of $5, $10, or $20 on its Infinite plans when connected to a device on a Vodafone handset repayment plan over 12, 24 or 36 months. Discounts are as follows:

Lite Plan: Was $40 per month, now $35 per month

Lite+ Plan: Was $45 per month, now $0 per month

Super Plan: Was $55 per month, now $45

Super+ Plan: Was $65 per month, now $55 per month

Ultra Plan: Was $120 per month, now $100 per month

This discount is available for as long as you stay connected on a plan with a new device, or for your first 12 months on a BYO phone SIM-only basis.

If you’re interested in a Vodafone deal, check out the postpaid phone plans in the table below.

