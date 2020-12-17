Get 100GB data for $30 this Christmas with Circles.Life

Advertisement

Circles.Life is running a price cut across all of its plans this Christmas period. Up until midnight on December 31, 2020, you can snag up all of Circles.Life’s plans with 20% off. Circles’ 20GB plan is also being offered with triple data (60GB) for six months, meaning you can get all that data for only $22.40 per month.

These deals are only running until December 31, so don’t miss out!

How can I get this deal?

You can get this deal by purchasing any plan on the Circles.Life website between now and December 31. The 20% offer is valid on all plans for up to six months, at which point the plan will revert back to its normal price and terms apply. You’ll also need to use a specific code per plan, which we’ve helpfully listed below. Here are the deals on offer:

100GB for $30.40/mth for six months, $38 thereafter

for six months, $38 thereafter 60GB for $22.40/mth for six months, $28 and 20GB thereafter

for six months, $28 and 20GB thereafter 8GB for $14.40/mth for six months, $18 thereafter

Should I go with Circles.Life?

Circles.Life is one of Australia’s newer small mobile providers, offering postpaid plans with up to 100GB of data each month. Operating on the Optus 4G network, Circles stands apart from many traditional telcos by offering three drastically different sized plans, with optional add-ons to shape the data plan that you want.

You can buy an extra 3GB of data for $6, or a recurring 20GB for $10, and add these to your plan at any time (note: these add-ons are not covered by the current discount). Unlimited standard national talk and text are also included by default on all plans.