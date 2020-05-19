It’s Click Frenzy Mayhem time – and alongside great deals on fashion, appliances, sporting goods, tech and much more, you can also pick up some serious savings on mobile plans thanks to Circles.Life.

The fast-rising SIM-only telco is going all-in for Click Frenzy 2020, offering customers a massive 100GB of data for just $28 per month. Here’s how to score Circles.Life’s ‘crazy’ Click Frenzy deal.

Circles.Life Click Frenzy data deal

If you’re new to Circles.Life, you can jump on the limited-time $28 plan from 12pm AEST, 17 May 2020, through to midnight AEST on 22 May, 2020. You’ll get unlimited talk and text in Australia, plus a total of 100GB of full-speed data every month.

To grab the deal, use the promo code DATAFRENZY at sign up, and make sure you activate your Circles.Life SIM card within 30 days. Once your account is up and running, you’ll get the following inclusions for just $28 per month:

100GB of data per month (20GB standard data, plus 80GB bonus each month)

Unlimited standard national calls and texts

An additional 3GB of Bill Shock Protection data each month

The $28 per month price will apply for your first 12 months with Circles.Life, after which your postpaid plan costs will revert to $38 per month (but you’ll keep the 100GB monthly data allowance). Of course, that’s still a great price for such a huge data inclusion, and as all Circles.Life plans are no-contract, you’re free to cancel at any time.

The following table shows all published Circles.Life plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers.

How Circles.Life works

Circles.Life is a little different than your standard mobile provider: there’s only one base monthly plan, featuring 20GB of data (plus talk and text) for $28 per month. Customers can add extra data to their plan at any time, either by buying 20GB for $10 as a automatic monthly add-on, or by purchasing one-off amounts of 3GB for $6 as often as needed.

If you’re worried about overage fees, Circles.Life also includes a 3GB data buffer on all plans, known as ‘Bill Shock Protection’. This means that, if you do use up your full monthly data inclusion (in the case of this deal, 100GB!), you’ll automatically be credited an extra 3GB to tide you over for the rest of your billing cycle. After this runs out, you can buy a 3GB or 20GB add-on, or use data at pay-as-you-go rates ($0.01 per megabyte, or around $10.20 per gigabyte).

While international calls and texts aren’t included, you can add 300 minutes of calls to 15 selected countries for an extra $5 per month. Circles.Life operates on the Optus mobile network, and all plans are BYO phone, so you’ll need your own unlocked device to pair with your Circles.Life SIM card.

Advertisement

Big-data plans compared

If you’re looking for a SIM-only plan with a huge data allowance, Circles.Life isn’t the only major mobile player. We’ve picked several postpaid and prepaid options in the table below, all of which include 40GB or more of data each month.

Postpaid Plans

Prepaid Plans The following table shows a selection of SIM-only postpaid plans with a minimum of 40GB data on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. The following table shows a selection of SIM-only prepaid plans with a minimum of 40GB data on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

More Click Frenzy deals

Click Frenzy FAQs

When is Click Frenzy?

Start: 7pm (AEDT) Tuesday, May 19

Finish: Midnight (AEDT) Thursday, May 21

Click Frenzy Mayhem will last a total of 53 hours and feature over 2,000 deals, from 300+ brands Australia-wide.

What is Click Frenzy?

Inspired by the US version Cyber Monday, Click Frenzy is an online sales event organised by Global Marketplace for Australia. It runs a few times a year and attracts legions of bargain hunters each time. The next 2020 Click Frenzy event will be the Travel Spring sale on September 1. Another Click Frenzy sale is also slated for November 17.

Where do I shop Click Frenzy deals?

You can shop Click Frenzy exclusive deals and offers on the Click Frenzy website and from participating retailers online and in store. Check individual retailers for details.

Image: Luis Molinero / Shutterstock