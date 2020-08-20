Circles.Life offer: 100GB for $1 for Victorians in lockdown

Advertisement

Mobile provider Circles.Life has announced a massively generous offer for Victorians currently stuck in lockdown. In the latest example of telcos offering locked-down Australians extra perks and data during the current pandemic, Circles.Life has announced that eligible customers can receive a massive 100GB of data a month for only $1.

Normally this plan would cost $38 monthly, but qualifying Victorians can get this massive data pack – along with unlimited talk and text – for just one dollar per month for a limited time.

This offer and pricing will expire either when lockdown ends, or on October 20, 2020 – whichever comes first. So if you’re in Victoria and after some extra data for work, study or entertainment, it’s definitely worth looking into Circles.Life.

How can I get this offer?

To get this offer, you need to be residing in Victoria, where stage four lockdown is currently in effect. You’ll need to purchase the plan through Circles.Life directly and make sure you use the code VICLOCKDOWN at the checkout to qualify for the discount.

Circles.Life’s 100GB plan is postpaid and SIM-only, and is comprised of 20GB base data, plus 80GB bonus data. You’ll need to transfer your number within 30 days, and as all Circles.Life plans are SIM-only, you’ll need to bring your own unlocked device.

Keep in mind that after lockdown restrictions are lifted, or from October 20, 2020 onwards, the plan pricing will revert to the standard $38 per month for a 100GB plan. However, as Circles.Life’s plans are no-contract, you’re free to swap to the cheaper $28 base plan with 20GB of data, or cancel your service completely.

If you’re not in Victoria, or if you’re in Victoria but shopping around for an ongoing phone plan, there’s some competitive plans on the market right now. Check out the table below for plans from a range of providers.

Should I go with Circles.Life?

Circles.Life is a rather unique phone plan provider, operating on the Optus 3G and 4G networks, and taking a different approach to mobile plans. The telco offers a base plan for $18 per month, which has 20GB of data as well as unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia. Circles.Life then offers optional data add-ons, such as an extra 20GB for $10 per month, or a one-off 3GB for $6.

On top of this, Circles.Life offers a 3GB Bill Shock protection buffer, in case you’re worried about going over your data limit – use up your data allowance, and you’ll receive a free 3GB of extra data before excess usage charges apply. There’s no entertainment inclusions or included international roaming, but you could call 15 other countries for $5 extra a month.

Overall, there’s some clear benefits to a Circles.Life plan, even if you’re not in Victoria. Keep an eye out for future offers as the telco frequently discounts its 100GB plan or runs flash promotions for new customers.

