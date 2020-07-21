Advertisement

Circles.Life is running a great deal in collaboration with Click Frenzy this July. For $28 per month, you can get 100GB every month for 12 months – that’s 80GB on top of a standard 20GB of data.

This plan also includes unlimited talk and text within Australia, along with some easy data top-up options for if you drain your 100GB limit. You’ll also get 3GB extra every month as “Bill Shock Protection” to keep you from going over your limit, and give you time to make a decision about topping up your data.

This is a great deal if you’re after a bulk amount of data every month. After the first 12 months, it’ll revert to 100GB for $38 per month.

But you’ll have to be quick! This deal only lasts until July 24 at 11:59PM, so get in soon!

How can I get this offer?

You can get this offer by going to the Circles.Life website and entering the code “GOCRAZY” at the checkout, but you’ll have to do so before July 25. Below you’ll find a selection of Circles.Life data plans to have a look at.

The following table shows a selection of comparable published Circles.Life plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products which may contain links to a referral partner.

How does Circles.Life compare to the competition?

Circles.Life is an outlier telco provider from Singapore that’s known for providing some great deals with massive amounts of data. Operating on the Optus 3G and 4G network, Circles.Life doesn’t offer any entertainment inclusions, but does pack in plenty of data, and offers the ability to call 15 other countries for an extra $5 a month.

Where Circles.Life really separates itself from the pack is with how it sells data. Circles.Life sells a single base postpaid SIM card with 20GB of monthly data. Instead of offering other plans with bigger data inclusions, Circles.Life instead offers extra data that you can purchase on top of your monthly 20GB limit (either 3GB for $6 as a one-off, or a recurring 20GB for $10 add-on). In terms of this deal, you’ll be getting 80GB extra on top of the 20GB monthly amount.

If you’d like to see how Circles.Life compares to other postpaid providers, see the table below.

SIM Only Plans Here is a selection of postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners.

Read more: