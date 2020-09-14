Get 100GB of data for just $1 with a Circles.Life plan

Advertisement

The new offer from Circles.Life is hard to beat, and is definitely worth considering for any mobile data power user.

Through Circles.Life, you can get 100GB of mobile data for the low price of just $1 for your first month – without any strings attached or hidden costs. All you’ll need to do is port your mobile number – and as all Circles.Life plans are contract-free, you don’t even need to sign on for more than a month.

But this insane deal is only going to be around for so long. You have until 9pm AEST on September 17 to pick up this offer before it goes away.

How can I get this offer?

You can get this offer by travelling over to the Circles.Life website and entering the discount code “GIVEUSAGO” at the checkout – this will bump the 100GB data plan down from $38 to $1 for your first month. You’ll also need to transfer your current phone number to Circles.Life to qualify for this offer.

The 100GB for $38 pricing applies to your first month only. Recurring payments will be dependent on how much you’re willing to spend on a Circles.Life plan – with base repayments starting at 20GB for $28 per month.

If you want more recurring gigabytes, you an add-on an additional 20GB for an extra $10 per month. All Circles.Life plans are postpaid and include a 3GB bill-shock protection, which gives you some breathing room in case you go over your data limit – you’ll be automatically allowed an extra three gigabytes of data use without overage charges.

While the 100GB deal is terrific offer for new customers, it is a one-off, and ongoing payments to Circles.Life might not satisfy you. You might want some extras bundled in or you might spot a better value plan. In any case, you can find some other great postpaid plans in the table below.

SIM Only Plans Here is a selection of postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners.

Should I go with Circles.Life?

A SIM-only telco based in Singapore, Circles.Life operates on the Optus 3G and 4G networks. While the telco doesn’t offer any entertainment inclusions, Circles.Life’s plans do feature some tremendous value, with a unique plan structure and flexible data options.

Having a single base SIM plan costing $28 per month for 20GB, plus a 100GB plan for $38 per month, Circles.Life offers some of the best value on the market. Using the code “10FOR3” at checkout will bring the standard $28 plan cost down to $18 for the first three months, and all plans come with standard national talk and text and 3GB of bill shock protection each month.

If you’d like more data on the standard $28 plan, you can add an extra 20GB for an additional $10 per month. For an additional $5 a month, you can also make standard international calls to up to 15 other countries.

It’s worth shopping around for the best telco deal, but Circles.Life often runs bonus data offers and first-month discounts – this is simply one of the best ones we’ve seen in a while.

The following table shows a selection of published Circles.Life plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers.

