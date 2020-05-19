Save on iPhones with the best Click Frenzy smartphone deals

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020 is live – and if you’re hoping to grab a great bargain on a new or refurbished smartphone, there’s never been a better time to buy.

While there are several great Click Frenzy telco offers available, buying a phone outright and separately from your mobile service provider gives you the freedom and flexibility to try out SIM-only smartphone plans without being locked into a long-term contract. If you’re in the market for a new phone, but don’t want to spend thousands on the latest high-end model, here’s the deals to look out for during Click Frenzy 2020.

Phone deals from MyDeal.com.au

Retailer MyDeal.com.au is offering a stack of Click Frenzy savings across dozens of categories, including phones and tech. If you’re looking for a unbeatable iPhone deal – and you don’t mind owning a refurbished or ex-demo device – you can save hundreds on several Apple models, as well as on Samsung Galaxy devices.

Apple iPhone deals include:

Apple iPhone 6 16GB, 64GB, 128GB (refurbished): from $165

from $165 Apple iPhone 6s (refurbished): from $219

from $219 Apple iPhone 7 128GB (used as demo): from $288

from $288 Apple iPhone 7 32GB, 128GB (refurbished): from $249

from $249 Apple iPhone 8 64GB, 256GB (used as demo): from $428

from $428 Apple iPhone 8 64GB, 256GB (refurbished): from $389

from $389 Apple iPhone X 256GB (used as demo): from $749

Samsung Galaxy deals include:

Samsung Galaxy S9 (refurbished): from $429

from $429 Samsung Galaxy S9 (used as demo): from $429

MyDeal’s Click Frenzy Mayhem offers are available through to midnight AEST, Thursday, 21 May 2020.

Phone deals from Phone Bot

Phone Bot is also getting in on the Click Frenzy action, offering a range of price cuts on refurbished and ‘like new’ iPhones and Samsung devices.

Apple iPhone deals include:

Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB (Grade A): $849 (was $899)

$849 (was $899) Apple iPhone XS 64GB (Like New): $849 (was $949)

$849 (was $949) Apple iPhone XS 64GB (Grade A): $779 (was $799)

$779 (was $799) Apple iPhone XR 128GB (Grade A): $819

$819 Apple iPhone 8 64GB (Grade A): $429 (was $469)

$429 (was $469) Apple iPhone 6S 128GB (Grade A): $289 (was $379)

Samsung Galaxy deals include:

Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB (Grade A): $649

$649 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB (Grade A): $539

$539 Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB (Grade A): $379

Like MyDeal, Phone Bot also offers refurbished devices, but uses the terms ‘Grade A’ and ‘Like New’ to classify each handset. A Grade A phone may show visible signs of wear and tear, but includes an all-new battery and has a reliability rating of 9/10.

If you’re picking up a Like New device, you’ll get a data-wiped phone with little to no signs of wear and a like-new performance. If you’re still unsure if buying ‘good as new’ is right for you, scroll down for more info on refurbished smartphones.

SIM-only plans for your smartphone

As all the above phones are network unlocked, you can use them with any Australian SIM-only mobile plan. To help you find the right plan for your needs, we’ve selected several popular postpaid options in the below table, but head on over to our mobile comparison tool to search through a wider range of providers and plans.

Everyday SIM-only plans

Big data SIM-only plans Here is a selection of postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners. The following table shows a selection of SIM-only postpaid plans with a minimum of 40GB data on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

What is a refurbished or demo phone?

If you’re buying a refurbished device, it means that you’re getting a smartphone that has been fully tested and verified to be defect-free and good as new, but isn’t technically a ‘brand new’ handset. It may be a device that was returned unused by a customer, or was returned under warranty and subsequently fully repaired by the manufacturer. While there may be minor aesthetic faults, such as small scratches or marks in the body, these won’t affect your phone’s performance, and you can still expect a good-as-new device at prices significantly cheaper than the recommended retail cost.

If your phone was previously used as a demo device, it was once used in-store as a demonstration model. It should still be in excellent condition with no performance issues or defects, although there may be minor cosmetic faults (but again, this shouldn’t impact your phone’s performance). Keep in mind that while these are genuine items, you may not receive all the usual in-the-box inclusions, such as the charging cables or earphones – check what’s included before you make your purchase.

Retailers such as MyDeal and Phone Bot also offer up a warranty of up to 12 months for refurbished / ‘like new’ devices (depending on your phone), but keep in mind you’re also entitled to repairs or refunds under Australian Consumer Law. More information on buying refurbished phones is available in our guide.

