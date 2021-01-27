Looking for an affordable and reliable new phone for yourself, your child or a budget-conscious relative? Coles is now selling the iPhone 8 over the checkout from just $359, perfect for the casual consumer that doesn’t want to spend too much money – but there’s a catch.

The iPhone 8 models available at the supermarket will be refurbished phones supplied in partnership with Boost Mobile, a telco on the Telstra network that offers prepaid plans with lots of data.

Last year Boost and Coles teamed up for a similar offer – over-the-counter refurbished versions of the iPhone 7. These phones sold out very quickly, so if you want a refurbished iPhone 8 from Coles and Boost, including Boost’s ’72 point check’, you’ll have to snatch one up quick!

How do I get an iPhone 8 from Coles?

You can pick up a refurbished iPhone 8 from Coles supermarkets starting January 27 across the country – that is while stocks last! Last year, the iPhone 7 sold out incredibly quickly, so keep availability in mind.

The iPhone 8 from Coles will be available in Gold and Silver, with 64GB of storage capacity. These phones come with a 12-month warranty, a charging cable and wall charger, along with an extensive ’72 point check’ from Boost, that makes sure the iPhone is of a high enough quality to pick up new, as it is a refurbished handset.

Refurbished phones are 100% fully functional, with the only noticeable potential differences between new and good-as-new devices being minor aesthetic flaws. Boost Mobile’s refurbished iPhones may show light signs of wear, such as scuffing or visible scratches, but come with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and are suitable to upgrade to iOS 14.

The iPhone 8 from from Coles will cost you $359, and includes a $10 Boost Mobile SIM, packed with 3GB of data over 28 days. The phone price is an introductory only, with the normal price being $429 for the device and SIM.

On top of this announcement, Boost Mobile is also offering a back to school deal on one of its most popular prepaid plans. Boost Mobile’s $40 prepaid plan is now just $15 for the first month, giving you a massive 55GB of data for a low price.

That data is comprised of 30GB base data plus 25GB bonus data each month for the first three months (initial purchase plus two recharges) provided you activate by February 1 and recharge twice before March 31. Check out Boost Mobile plans below, along with plans you can compare them to.