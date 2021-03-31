Good news for bargain hunters: Coles is once again selling ‘excellent quality’ refurbished iPhone 7s at the checkout, this time for the lowest-ever price of just $199.

This is a great way that you can get your hands on a reliable piece of Apple tech without spending all that much. These refurbished iPhones will be sold by Coles supermarkets nationally, starting today, through a partnership with Boost Mobile.

The iPhone 7 includes a $10 Boost Mobile Starter SIM, which comes loaded with 3GB of data and lasts seven days, to give you a taste of the Boost Mobile experience. Normally $299, Coles and Boost are offering the iPhone 7 for just $199 as part of a special promotion. This discount is only available for a limited time, and is valid until withdrawn.

Boost Mobile has also announced today that it is starting to sell refurbished iPads and Apple Watches through its online Refurb Shop. Previously, Boost has sold refurbished iPhones, but this is the first time that refurbished Apple Watches and iPads will also be on offer.

These devices are refurbished with Boost Mobile’s 72-point check, which ensures the device is certified as either good or excellent quality. The refurbished iPad comes with a $30 Boost Mobile Prepaid SIM, loaded with 20GB of data over a 28-month period, and all devices come with a 12-month warranty.

How do I get an iPhone from Coles?

You can get a refurbished iPhone from Coles Supermarkets by going into your local store and buying one in person, or by buying one online from Boost Mobile’s Refurb store. The only iPhone available is the 32GB iPhone 7, which costs $199 at the moment as a special, limited-time price (normally $299).

Boost Mobile is also selling the iPhone 7 online, along with refurbished iPads and Smart Watches. The devices available include the iPhone 7 from $199, refurbished iPads (including the iPad 5, 6, iPad Air 1, 2, 3, and iPad Mini 4) starting from $239, and the refurbished Apple Watches (Series 3 and Series 4) starting from $249.

Keep in mind that these devices are refurbished, and are only available while stocks last. These aren’t brand new items, meaning you shouldn’t rely on stock being readily available. If you want to snatch up Coles’ iPhone 7 discount, get in sooner rather than later.

Should I get a Boost Mobile phone plan?

Operating on the Telstra network as the only MVNO with full access to the entire network (except for 5G access), Boost Mobile offers a wide range of prepaid plans, with data packages ranging from 5GB for $20 over 28 days, to 240GB for $300 over 12 months. Boost Mobile also offers 12-month plans, data packs and starter plans.

Boost Mobile customers can also stream Apple Music data-free (subscription required), and get data rollover, which allows you to bank whatever data isn’t used month-to-month indefinitely, provided you don’t let your plan expire. All call plans (except the starter plan and the 5GB phone plan) also get unlimited international calls to 20 countries.

If you’re interested in Boost Mobile phone plans, check them out in the table below.

Should I get a refurbished phone?

Refurbished phones aren’t uncommon, and they make for a cheap alternative to getting the latest and greatest devices every year. Retailers like Reebelo and Ozmobile, along with telcos like Boost Mobile and NuMobile, specialise in selling refurbished phones at varying levels of quality. Typically you’ll find popular phones from several years back are those most commonly available as refurbs, like those from Apple or Samsung.

If you’re interested in picking up a refurbished phone, check out the SIM-only prepaid and postpaid plans in the table below. You’ll need a good-priced plan if you’re going to get any value out of a phone, and you’ll need a lot of data if you’re planning to use your phone for online services on the go, like for music or video streaming. You can also find your perfect plan with our free phone plans comparison tool.