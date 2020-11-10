Dodo has refreshed the data offered on its postpaid phone plans – providing more monthly gigabytes to users while keeping its unique no-data plan untouched. In short, customers can now enjoy lots more data on Dodo mobile plans, so if you’ve been looking to switch SIM-only providers, now is as good a time as ever.

Here’s what Dodo is offering now:

$5 per month for no data, unlimited calls and texts

$20 per month for 12GB, unlimited calls and texts + 100 international minutes to 35 selected countries

$30 per month for 36GB, unlimited calls and texts + 200 international minutes to 35 selected countries

Customers on the no data plan can purchase 3GB data for $10 extra each month ($15 per month in total for your plan and data add-on), whereas customers on the other two plans can buy 1GB for $5. All plans come with a free SIM and free shipping.

The following table shows selected published Dodo plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Advertisement

Should I go with Dodo?

On top of being a well-known internet provider, Dodo offers some mobile plans worth considering. Operating on the Optus 4G network, Dodo’s plans are basically ‘no-nonsense’, and there’s no overage fees, meaning that if you surpass your data limit, you won’t be charged unless you want to top up.

More on phone plans:

You won’t get any entertainment perks on a Dodo plan, but the costs are low and the data is high. On that note, Dodo is one of the only providers in the country to offer a no-data plan, so if you’re looking for a cheap talk-and-text only mobile option, Dodo has you covered. If you’d like to compare Dodo’s postpaid plans to those offered by other providers, see the table below.