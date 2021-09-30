Interested in getting unlimited phone data for less than $20? Felix Mobile has a deal for you, letting you try out unlimited, speed-capped data with a 50% discount and no commitment.

Felix Mobile is the kind of phone plan provider that normally flies under the radar, despite how unique its unlimited data offer is. Now, you can try out Felix’s plan for just half the price, but you’ll only have until October 7 to grab this deal.

How do I get unlimited mobile data for under $20?

Felix Mobile is offering its single, month-to-month, unlimited data phone plan for only $17.50 per month over the first three months, with the price reverting back to its full $35 per month cost after that three-month period (terms apply). All you have to do is sign up to Felix’s plan. Keep in mind that this deal is only available to new customers, but you can transfer your phone number easily.

You might be interested in Felix Mobile if you’re after a prepaid plan without any data hassle. Operating on the Vodafone Network (and owned by TPG), Felix Mobile offers unlimited data at speeds of up to 20Mbps. What’s more is that for every month a customer is signed up, a tree is planted for them, in an effort to improve the environment. Felix Mobile also operates entirely on renewable electricity and is carbon neutral certified.

Felix Mobile’s phone plan is listed below. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This product includes a link to a referral partner.

Should I get an unlimited data phone plan?

Unlimited data phone plans aren’t very common in Australia, with Felix Mobile being the only prepaid telco that offers the feature. Telstra, Optus and Vodafone are only other phone plan providers in the country that offer unlimited data, and only Vodafone gives customers the option of unlimited data at full, unrestricted speeds.

With that in mind, if you are interested in an unlimited plan, the first thing that you should consider is the price. Unlimited data typically costs a bit more than the average phone plan, although Felix’s $35 price sits at the lowest end of the scale. Further, unlimited data phone plans are usually speed-capped, meaning you might see a quality and speed drop-off when streaming video or listening to high-definition music. However, Felix’s 20Mbps cap is one of the fastest, and gives you plenty of wiggle room for video, games and music, provided you’re not planning to stream in ultra-HD.

Something to absolutely consider is whether or not you need an unlimited data phone plan. Phone plans are more generous with how much data they offer these days, with 20GB plans or more widely available. 20GB per month is about enough to keep you listening to music (with the odd Netflix stream here and there) although streaming lovers may want more data for higher-quality content – perhaps up to 60GB or 80GB.

Often, you can save money by going with a data-capped provider if you know how much data you’re going to need every month. Although unlimited data phone plans solve the ‘rather have it and not need it, than need it and not have it’ problem of phone data, simply having a phone plan with a bulk amount of data could suffice, without the disadvantage of a speed cap. Regardless, you can find a selection of postpaid and prepaid plans in the table below, so you can compare around and find the perfect plan for you.