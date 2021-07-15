Advertisement

Interested in trying out a new telco risk-free? Felix Mobile has a deal for you. For a limited time, you can sign up for Felix Mobile’s unlimited data phone plan and get your first month for free.

This is a pretty good way to give an unlimited data phone plan on the Vodafone network a go, especially if you don’t want to spend a cent. We’ll get into how you can get your first month of Felix Mobile free below. This offer ends on August 13, 2021, and is only available to new customers. Terms apply.

How do I get my first month of Felix Mobile for free?

It’s easy to get your first month of Felix Mobile for free. All you need to do is download the Felix Mobile app, set up your account, order your SIM card, and enter ‘FLX008’ when checking out. This code gets you your first month free.

Your SIM card will arrive shortly, and when you get it, all you need to do is put it in your phone, activate it, and you’ll be good to go! After the first month, your phone bill will cost $35 every month thereafter. If you want to transfer your current number, Felix has included steps for how you can do this in the box along with your new SIM card.

Felix Mobile only offers one phone plan, so it shouldn’t take you too long to decide on what you’ll get at the checkout. You can find Felix’s plan below. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers.

Should I get a Felix Mobile plan?

Felix Mobile is a provider that has flown under the radar in the Australian telco industry since its 2020 launch, but is actually a subsidiary of TPG and a small alternative to bigger-name brands. The telco only offers a single plan – the $35 unlimited data plan, with speed-capped data at 20Mbps, operating on the Vodafone 3G and 4G network. In a push to be a green alternative, Felix also plants a tree for every month a user is signed up on a plan, and is certified carbon neutral.

Felix Mobile offers something very unique with its unlimited data prepaid plan. Although speeds are capped at 20Mbps, that’s a fast enough to do everyday browsing, HD video and music streaming, and really anything that isn’t too intensive – it should be quite worry-free.

Unlimited data phone plans are rarely seen in Australia, with only Telstra, Optus and Vodafone offering them apart from Felix. Being that the three are Australia’s largest providers, and offer more expensive plans, Felix is an attractive alternative if you want unlimited talk, text, and data use in Australia without the worry of overage fees.

That being said, $35 is quite a steep plan for some people, especially if you don’t need endless data use. If you’re just after an everyday plan from a smaller provider, you might be better satisfied with a cheaper, data-limited plan, such as what’s on offer from Moose Mobile, Boost Mobile, Amaysim or Southern Phone.

If you’d like to compare Felix Mobile against competing providers, check out the table below for prepaid and postpaid plans.