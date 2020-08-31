Looking for a new phone plan but want something extra to sweeten the deal? Good news if you’re looking to an Optus plan, with one of Australia’s largest telcos offering stacks of bonus Flybuys points on select phone and internet plans. Let’s checkout how many Flybuys points are on offer from Optus. The catch is that these offers are only available through the Optus Flybuys offer site (offer.optus.com.au/flybuys). Terms apply and offers may be withdrawn at any time.

Flybuys points on Optus postpaid phone plans

12-month $35 SIM Plan with 40GB data (20GB + 20GB bonus data) — 10,000 points

with 40GB data (20GB + 20GB bonus data) — 10,000 points 12-month $45 SIM Plan with 60GB data (40GB + 20GB bonus data) — 15,000 points

with 60GB data (40GB + 20GB bonus data) — 15,000 points 12-month $65 SIM Plan with 100GB data (80GB + 20GB bonus data) — 30,000 points

with 100GB data (80GB + 20GB bonus data) — 30,000 points 24-month $35 SIM Plan with 40GB data (20GB + 20GB bonus data) — 25,000 points

with 40GB data (20GB + 20GB bonus data) — 25,000 points 24-month $45 SIM Plan with 60GB data (40GB + 20GB bonus data) — 40,000 points

with 60GB data (40GB + 20GB bonus data) — 40,000 points 24-month $65 SIM Plan with 100GB data (80GB + 20GB bonus data) — 75,000 points

In order to receive your bonus Flybuys points, you’ll need to sign up to one of the above mentioned plans and enter your valid Flybuys membership details when signing up to the plan. You’ll receive your bonus points after 90 days of service activation, however you will not receive the points if you cancel your service within the 90 days. The bonus data is also included if you sign up by September 30, 2020.

Flybuys points on Optus internet plans

If you’re looking for a new Optus internet plan rather than a phone plan, Optus is also offering bonus Flybuys points on a range of broadband plans too, including NBN, 4G Home Internet and data-only SIM plans.

NBN plans

Internet Everyday (either $75 NBN 50 or $95 NBN 100) plan — 25,000 points

Internet Entertainer (either $90 NBN 50 or $110 NBN 100) plan — 30,000 points

4G Home Internet plans

Month-to-month 4G Home Internet Lite $65 plan with 200GB data — 10,000 points

Month-to-month 4G Home Internet Everyday $75 plan with 500GB data — 20,000 points

24 month 4G Home Internet Lite $65 plan with 200GB data — 15,000 points

24 month 4G Home Internet Everyday $75 plan with 500GB data — 25,000 points

Data-only SIM plans

12-month $35 Data Plan with 50GB data (30GB + 20GB bonus data) — 25,000 points

24-month $35 Data Plan with 50GB data (30GB + 20GB bonus data) — 60,000 points

Like the phone plans, you’ll receive your points after 90 days of plan activation when you submit your eligible Flybuys membership details on sign up. Cancelling your service before 90 days will see you missing out on your points. The bonus data offer on the Data-only SIM plans expires September 30, 2020.

What can I get with my Flybuys points?

Once you’ve received your bonus Flybuys points, the big question is, what should you spend the points on? The Flybuys shop lets you use your points to buy items such as a Weber Baby Q Titanium BBQ (73,835 points), a Garmin Forerunner watch (61,865 points) or even Apple AirPods with charging case (52,440 points), plus heaps more. You can browse the Flybuys website for more items and information on how to earn and spend Flybuys points.

