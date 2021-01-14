Advertisement

Happy Unpacked, Samsung fans! Overnight, Samsung has revealed its new Galaxy Buds Pro, available in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver and Phantom Violet, to be released alongside the Galaxy S21 range of phones. The best part is that you can pick up a pair of the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds from today – as they’re launching straight away without the need for a pre-order.

The new Galaxy Buds Pro look great in all three finishes, and have gone back to the original circular design, not following the Galaxy Buds Live bean-shaped aesthetic. Let’s jump into what you can expect from the Galaxy Buds Pro.

The Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds: Specs explored

First up, the Galaxy Buds Pro come with a massive 472mAh battery in the case, a huge step up from the 270mAh battery seen in the Galaxy Buds+. Although this is a big battery, we don’t yet have a figure from Samsung on how long these buds will last you through the day – but one could hazard a guess and say a big battery means a big battery life.

The Buds Pro come with an array of features, such as Active Noise Cancelling, which actively blocks noise from your ears, and Ambient Sound, which allows you to amplify nearby sounds by more than 20 decibels. You’ll also get Auto-Switch mode, for when you want to jump from one Galaxy device to another; this is great if you’re watching something on your Galaxy tablet and your phone rings, as the Buds Pro will automatically pause your video and connect to your smartphone.

There’s also an all-new Voice Detect feature, which lowers your volume automatically when the earbuds hear a voice talking. A 3D audio mode is also new to the Buds, tracking your head movements to keep your surround sound consistent. And if you’re planning to use your Buds Pro outdoors, these accessories are water and dust tested with an IPX7 rating, tested in one metre of water for 30 minutes.

After an S21 or the Galaxy Buds Pro? Pick them up below

The best part about these earphones? The Galaxy Buds Pro are going to be available from today for $349. Even better, you can pick them up for free with your Galaxy S21 Ultra pre-order from Samsung or participating telcos from now through to January 28. For the RRP to be completely scratched off as a bonus, that’s a big saving. You can also pick up the Buds Pro from JB HI-FI, The Good Guys, and most electronic retailers.

The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra are all available from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Woolworths Mobile for pre-order, as well as the Galaxy Buds. If you’re after an S21 model phone, you’ll need to pair it with a plan to get it from one of the telcos below. Pre-orders start at 7am AEDT on January 15!