It looks like Telstra, Optus and Vodafone are clearing stock of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, with heavy discounts available in the leadup to the likely release of the S21 FE 5G later this year.

For a limited time, you can save up to $400 through Vodafone when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, although Telstra and Optus are also offering their own deals on the device. These deals will only be available for a limited time.

Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Vodafone

Vodafone is by far offering the best deal on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB right now, offering a massive $400 off, with the only catch being it looks like only the Navy Blue colour is still in stock. The $400 discount is applied in monthly installments on your bill, so you’ll need to stay signed up for at least two years to get the full discount. This offer is valid until withdrawn.

To get this deal, you’ll need to sign up on a 24 or 36-month payment period (the 12-month plan is not eligible). You’ll then need to stay signed up on your selected payment plan and any eligible Vodafone postpaid plan for the duration of your repayment period. If you leave either a Vodafone mobile plan or the phone payment plan early, you’ll need to pay out the rest of the phone cost in full without any additional discounts. Terms apply.

The full cost of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB through Vodafone with the discount applied is $598.80, meaning you’ll pay $24.95 per month on a 24-month plan plus your selected postpaid plan costs. You can select your postpaid plan in the table below, and select the Galaxy S20 FE device at the checkout on the Vodafone website.

Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Telstra

Telstra is offering $200 off the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB when purchased with an eligible Telstra mobile plan. Although it’s not as good a deal as Vodafone’s $400 off, you might be committed to Telstra’s network, or might want one of the colours that Telstra has in stock. The discount is applied in monthly installments across your selected repayment period (12 or 24-months), although if you purchase the device outright, it will automatically apply. This offer is valid until August 23.

To get the discount, you’ll need to purchase your device bundled with a Telstra postpaid plan, and stay signed up for the duration of your phone repayment period. If you discontinue your postpaid plan or your repayment plan during this time, you’ll need to pay out the remaining cost without any discounts. Terms apply. Lavender, Navy, Red and White colours are available.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB will cost you $33.28 per month over a 24-month plan through Telstra (minimum cost $799 + plus plan fees). You can find Telstra postpaid plans in the table below and select your chosen Galaxy S20 FE 5G device at the checkout on the Telstra website.

Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Optus

Optus is offering $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB. Like with Vodafone, only the Navy colour is available right now, although you can purchase this phone on a 12, 24 or 36-month repayment period, with the discount applied equally across the length of your payment term. This offer is valid until withdrawn.

To get this $250 discount, you’ll need to sign up on either a 12, 24 or 36-month repayment period and select an Optus postpaid plan to bundle with the handset. You’ll need to stay signed up on an eligible Optus postpaid plan for the duration of the repayment period, otherwise you’ll need to pay out the remaining cost of the phone in full without any additional discounts. Terms apply.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will cost you $748.08 in full, meaning it will cost you $31.17 per month on a 24-month plan. You can find Optus plans to couple with the Galaxy S20 FE 5G below.

Should I get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G?

With a price as low as $598.80, it’s hard to call this a bad deal. Although the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe 5G is a phone from late last year, and uses technology from last year’s Galaxy S20 in a much more affordable package (sporting a bigger battery and screen, although a lower resolution and half the RAM), it’s still a very solid device, and a good lower-priced alternative to more expensive Samsung phones.

Having a premium smartphone discounted to a mid-range price is very welcome, although if your heart is set on a capable, flagship smartphone, it might be best to wait for the Galaxy S21 FE 5G to be released. If price is the biggest factor, it’d be worth your time to shop around for a capable cheap phone – OPPO, TCL, Realme and Nokia all produce phones well below the $1,000 price point that are worth checking out. You might end up saving a lot of money.