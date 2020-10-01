Back in August 2020, when the Google Pixel 4a was announced, Google confirmed that its first-ever 5G devices would be released late in 2020. Two months later, and we now have all the details on the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 (5G) phones.

The Google Pixel 5 (5G) is now available to pre-order from Google and selected telcos, and will ship from October 15, 2020. As for the Pixel 4a (5G), the release date for on this device is listed as November 19, 2020, with pre-orders now live from some retailers.

So, what does Google have in store for its first ever 5G phones? Let’s take a look at all the features and specs for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G).

A water-resistant phone that creates quite a splash. The new #Pixel5 has 8 GB of RAM and wireless and reverse wireless charging to use with your Pixel Stand or to charge your Pixel Buds on-the-go.https://t.co/YYzCyiRlDR #LaunchNightIn pic.twitter.com/JB9NVMeWvK — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 30, 2020

Google Pixel 5 (5G) — features and specs

Much like with any Google Pixel device, there are plenty of extra features to make this device very user friendly, with a focus on assistance. For example, HD screen sharing in Duo allows you to watch the same video as the person you’re video calling, with a Duo Family mode to be released down the track.

Of course, 5G connectivity with the Pixel 5 is the biggest draw card, with next-generation speeds so you can download, stream and play faster than before. Cameras and photo features have also had an upgrade with HDR+ enhancement, Night Sight for great night time and low-light photos, extra lighting to illuminate portraits and super-smooth panning to make capturing great videos easy.

As for the specs, here’s a snapshot of what you can get with the Pixel 5:

5G connectivity

$999 AUD RRP

5.96 inches (144.7mm high x 70.4mm wide)

Available in Just Black and Sorta Sage colourways

FHD+ Flexible OLED display

4,080mAh battery

Fast wireless charging

Battery share (charge other devices wirelessly)

Corning Gorilla Glass 6 & water resistance

8GB RAM

128GB internal storage

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with Octa-Core processor

Dual rear camera setup (12MP + 16MP ultra-wide camera)

8MP front-facing camera

Night Sight, Top Shot, Portrait Mode, Cinematic Pan and more camera features

Android 11 operating system

The Google Pixel 5 (5G) is available to buy outright from the Google store and other retailers including JB Hi Fi. You can also pre-order your device on a mobile phone plan from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

Google Pixel 5 (5G) phone plans

Telstra gives you the option of paying off your Pixel 5 device over 12 or 24 months, and bundling with your choice of postpaid phone plans. Postpaid plans include no excess data charges, but once you’ve gone over your data inclusions, you’ll continue using data at the capped speed of 1.5Mbps.

If you want to get the most out of the 5G connectivity, you will need to sign up to the $65 Medium (8GB data), $85 Large (120GB data) or $115 Extra Large (180GB data) plans, as the Small plan does not include access to Telstra’s 5G network. Telstra offers both device colour options.

Telstra monthly device payments (excluding phone plan costs) for the 128GB Pixel 5 (5G) are:

12 months: $83.25 per month ($999 in total over 12 months)

24 months: $41.62 per month ($999 in total over 24 months)

If you’re looking to pre-order from Optus, you can choose from 12, 24 or 36 month device payment plans. While the Optus 5G network isn’t as expansive as Telstra’s, you can still find decent coverage. Optus also includes 5G network access on all of its postpaid phone plans, with plan prices starting at $39 per month (with 10GB data) and going all the way up to $119 per month (with 500GB data, plus 500GB bonus data). Optus only has the ‘Just Black’ colourway available.

Optus monthly device payments (excluding phone plan costs) for the 128GB Pixel 5 (5G) are:

12 months: $83.22 per month ($998.64 in total over 12 months)

24 months (discounted price): $35.61 per month (Save $144.00 off $998.64 total over 24 months)

36 months (discounted price): $23.74 per month (Save $144.00 off $998.64 total over 36 months)

Vodafone has both the black and sage colours available. Like Optus, you can pick up your device over 12, 24 or 36 month payment periods. While Vodafone does have a 5G network, it is a bit slower on the rollout than the other two, however you can get 5G Vodafone network access in parts of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Canberra and Perth.

You’ll need to bundle your device with a postpaid phone plan with five options to choose from. All plans, like Telstra, include no excess data, so you’re able to keep using your data at a capped speed. However, Vodafone offers three capped-speed options on its postpaid plans. Both the $40 Lite plan (with 10GB data) and the $45 Lite+ plan (with 30GB data) include 2Mbps unlimited capped speed data. The $55 Super plan (60GB data) and $65 Super+ plan (100GB data) include 10Mbps capped speed unlimited data, while the $120 Ultra plan (150GB data) includes 25Mbps unlimited capped speed data.

Vodafone monthly device payments (excluding phone plan costs) for the 128GB Pixel 5 (5G) are:

12 months: $83.25 per month ($999 in total over 12 months)

24 months: $41.62 per month ($999 in total over 24 months)

36 months: $27.75 per month ($999 in total over 36 months)

Google Pixel 4a (5G) — features and specs

While the Google Pixel 4a (4G version) has been available since September, some Google fans may want to wait until the 5G version of the Pixel 4a was made available, if you prefer the more affordable Pixel model. This device looks to be available from November 19, however there are no pre-orders on offer from telcos; so whether you will be able to pick up this device from Telstra, Optus or Vodafone, is unconfirmed.

Many of the features for the Pixel 4a 5G are similar to the 4G version, but there are a few differences between the two, and some decent upgrades with the 5G model. Let’s take a look at the specs for the Pixel 4a 5G:

5G connectivity

$799 AUD RRP

6.2 inches (153.9mm high x 74mm wide)

Available in Just Black colourway

FHD+ OLED display

3,885mAh battery

Soft-touch polycarbonate unibody

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with Octa-Core processor

Dual rear camera setup (12MP + 16MP ultra-wide camera)

8MP front-facing camera

Night Sight, Top Shot, Portrait Mode, Cinematic Pan and more camera features

Android 11 operating system

If you want to pickup the Google Pixel 4a 5G device, you currently only have the option to buy outright. Pre-orders are available from retailers including JB Hi Fi and Officeworks, with the device available from November 19, 2020.

