Overnight, Google fully revealed its two new smartphones, the Pixel 6 ($999) and the Pixel 6 Pro ($1,299), after months of teasing. Available for pre-order now and for purchase later this month, the Pixel 6 family is made up of two premium smartphones at prices below what you’d expect to pay for competing handsets from Apple or Samsung.

On top of their comparatively low prices, Google is also offering some nice limited-time special offers with the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro when you pre-order or purchase before the offers expire.

If your purchase a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro now directly from Google, you’ll not only get up to $150 store credit for use on other products on the Google Online Store, you’ll also get three months of standard BINGE and Kayo access, perfect for streaming on your new handset.

These offers end on November 7 (for the store credit) and November 30 (for the BINGE and Kayo offer).

Google online store Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals

Right now, Google is offering two separate special offers with your pre-order or purchase of the Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro:

Google online store credit deal: Get $100 store credit with your purchase of the Google Pixel 6, or $150 store credit with your purchase of the Google Pixel 6 Pro (offer ends November 7)

Get $100 store credit with your purchase of the Google Pixel 6, or $150 store credit with your purchase of the Google Pixel 6 Pro (offer ends November 7) Streaming deal: Get three months of Basic Kayo and Standard BINGE access with your purchase of a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro (offer ends November 30)

Although these deals are separate, nothing is stopping you from claiming both before the store credit deal ends on November 7. This is after the official release date of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, which is October 28 – so if you’re not a fan of pre-ordering, you don’t have to!

Keep in mind that these deals are exclusive to the Google online store, and the store credit offer is non-transferable, so you can’t spend it anywhere else. The store credit can’t be put towards your new phone. Terms apply.

Not that this is a bad thing – Google’s online store might be small, but there are some neat things to consider picking up, such as the Pixel A-Series buds, cases, and the Google Nest smart speaker. It’s worth giving the Google online store a browse.

As for the streaming deal, Kayo and BINGE offer content that could interest you. Kayo is a sports streaming service where you can find most of your favourite sports, such as the AFL, Cricket and Formula One. Meanwhile, BINGE is where you can find shows like Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead and Westworld, along with plenty of other flicks for TV and movie-loving households.

Three months is a great taste test, but you’ll only get those first three months free – no more! After that, you’ll need to pay for a subscription on your own.

If BINGE interests you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. You can find the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site ^^View important information

If sport is more your thing, Kayo is here for you. Kayo has two monthly subscriptions to choose from – the Basic Plan ($25/month) and the Premium Plan ($35/month) – although it has also offered cheap introductory deals in the past to entice new customers to sign up, so it pays to keep an eye out for any potential discounts. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $25 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months

Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply

Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 $15

Advertised Cost/month Get Offer on Telstra’s website ^^View important information

Phone plans for the Google Pixel 6

Available for pre-order now and purchase on October 28, the Google Pixel 6 can be bought on plans from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, along with outright from numerous phone retailers.

If you’re interested in picking it up from Telstra, Optus or Vodafone, you can purchase it through the links below – just click on your selected plan and pick your preferred handset when on the provider website.