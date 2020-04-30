Advertisement

The last thing you want with the device that you rely on daily is for it to be dirty and grubby. Cleaning your phone is easy and it doesn’t take long, and helps avoid the worst case scenario of getting sick. There’s a great feeling that comes with having a clean screen and we’re here to help you through keeping your handset germ-free.

Jump to:

Why should I clean my phone?

Viruses such as COVID-19 can survive for up to 72 hours on surfaces, and because smartphones rely on being touched to be used they’re a great place for all kinds of bacteria, viruses and fungi to live. Beyond the obvious health concerns, it’s also a great feeling to have a clean smartphone and have all of the muck and grime from your fingertips completely off the screen when you’re using it.

You use your phone for all kinds of things – calling, mostly, but also internet browsing, checking texts while you’re out, or looking up prices before you go into stores, to name a few reasons. With all that you do with your phone, you could easily pick up some grime or a nasty piece of bacteria while you’re out.

Cleaning your phone regularly is a good habit to get into – it prevents risk of infection from your phone picking up any bacteria or virus, and it’s great to not be carrying around a dirty piece of technology.

What do I need to clean my phone?

Firstly, you’ll need screen wipes. Do not use any kind of alcohol or bleach. Alcohol and bleach could do damage to your phone, not to mention could make it unnecessarily sticky. You’ll want to actually use disinfectant involving isopropyl. This could come in the form of a bottle (which you then splash onto a microfibre cloth) or in the form of disinfectant wipes, which you can buy from a supermarket.

You should also never use any kind of paper towel, kitchen cleaner, multipurpose cleaner, window cleaner, hand sanitizer or soap. These will damage your phone, and it’s just not worth running the risk. Your phone is something you should be able to spend a little more on to keep clean.

As long as it involves isopropyl, you’ll be smooth sailing. Personally, I use nail polish remover (which contains isopropyl) to clean my phone, and I’ve used it previously to clean delicate computer parts.

If you want to clean the inside of your phone without removing any parts, you’ll also want to pick up some thin tape, like scotch tape.

How do I clean my phone?

Using a microfibre cloth with isopropyl splashed onto it, or a disinfectant wipe with isopropyl in the mix, lightly smooth the cloth against your phone screen, around the edges, over the camera and speaker, and around the back. If you’re cleaning your case as well, use a leather cleaner on it separately if it’s made of leather, or simply use the isopropyl as well.

Make sure your hands are clean before getting started though! The last thing you want to be doing is grubbing up your phone while you’re cleaning it. Once you’re done wiping down your phone, wipe it off yet again with another cloth lightly.

If you’re wanting to clean your phone ports as well, roll up some small sticky tape (preferably scotch tape) and stick it into the ports. This will collect any lint and sand inside the phone if you’re thorough.

Do I have the right phone plan?

While you’re getting your phone super clean, it might be worth thinking about changing your phone plan up, just to make sure you’re getting the right deal for you. We’ve prepared a great table of prepaid and postpaid phone plans for your consideration.