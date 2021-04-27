Advertisement

Apple has released its new iPhone update, iOS 14.5, focusing on privacy and security as well as enhancements to Siri and improved Apple Watch integration.

While Apple has always had a focus on security and privacy for its users, this new update is one of the most comprehensive the phone manufacturer has released, with the introduction of App Tracking Transparency. This new feature works to prevent advertisers tracking your site history, by requiring users to give permission before apps can access data.

You can get iOS 14.5 by updating your iPhone, provided it is an iPhone 6S or later device. You can update your phone in the Settings app. Alternatively, you might have had the update automatically install overnight.

iOS 14.5: Everything in the new iPhone update

Here’s a list of all the new updates and features in iOS 14.5, with the updates explained.

Privacy updates: Control the apps that track you

By far the biggest part of the iOS 14.5 update, new App Tracking Transparency means iPhone owners now have more control over apps that track users. Apps will need to ask for the user’s permission before tracking data across the internet (for example, across apps or websites owned by other companies). This setting will usually appear the first time a user opens an application that tracks their data, although can be accessed again in the Settings App in the Privacy section.

iPhone owners might remember a prompt in the Facebook app allowing Facebook to access the user’s ‘app and website activity’, in the leadup to iOS 14.5. Facebook’s official reason for this was to provide a better advertising experience, but ultimately it boils down to the user: are you comfortable with having your data tracked across the internet? Regardless, below you’ll find an image of what the prompt will look like. Some apps might ask for you to reconsider if you tap ‘Ask App Not to Track’, but you can’t be forced into anything.

iPhone unlocking with Apple Watch

You can now unlock your iPhone by using a paired Apple Watch. In 2020, users weren’t able to unlock their iPhones while wearing a face mask – this update changes that. If your Apple Watch is on your wrist, unlocked, and is near your phone, you can just look at your iPhone and have it unlocked. This feature will only work on iPhone X and devices released later, along with Apple Watch Series 3 and devices released later.

Siri updates

Familiar with Siri’s voice? This update introduces three new English voices for the personal assistant. Siri also has a few updated features, including the ability to call multiple contacts or start group FaceTime calls. Siri now also announces incoming calls if you’re using AirPods or compatible Beats headphones. The voice assistant now also has the ability to call emergency contacts if the iPhone user is unable to make the call themselves.

Apple Podcasts overhaul

The Apple Podcasts app has been given a complete redesign, and now shows episodes and different podcasts with more clarity. There are also top charts, categories, and curated collections being added, so it’s easier for users to find new shows. to stream. or download. This is a very welcome change, as the Apple Podcasts app has gone a long time without an overhaul, and has barely been worth using compared to Spotify and iHeartRadio.

New emoji

How could it be an iOS update without a new range of emoji? iOS 14.5 introduces several new emojis to use in texts, conversations and more. Here’s a selection of the emoji you can use in the now-released update.

More iOS 14.5 updates

Here’s a bunch of other updates that have come with iOS 14.5 that aren’t super big, but are probably worth knowing about.

AirTag support: The soon-to-be-released Apple tracking device AirTag has been given support on the iPhone, allowing users to find their keys, wallet, bag or more using the Find My app.

The soon-to-be-released Apple tracking device AirTag has been given support on the iPhone, allowing users to find their keys, wallet, bag or more using the Find My app. Apple News: Apple has added a News+ tab to the Apple News application, letting users find and download newspaper and magazine issues. There’s also a new search feature to help users find stories, topics and channels.

Apple has added a News+ tab to the Apple News application, letting users find and download newspaper and magazine issues. There’s also a new search feature to help users find stories, topics and channels. Apple Fitness+: Audio and video can now be streamed to AirPlay 2-enabled devices.

Audio and video can now be streamed to AirPlay 2-enabled devices. Reminders: Users can now sort reminders by title, priority, due date or creation date. Reminders can now also be printed.

Users can now sort reminders by title, priority, due date or creation date. Reminders can now also be printed. 5G updates: 5G is getting some love with this update, including Dual SIM support for 5G connectivity, and a new Smart Data Mode, allowing users to better manage their battery life and data usage.

5G is getting some love with this update, including Dual SIM support for 5G connectivity, and a new Smart Data Mode, allowing users to better manage their battery life and data usage. Accessibility updates: Voice control is expanding English support to Australia and Canada, and is adding support in the United States, Spain and Mexico for Spanish.

iPhone plans

