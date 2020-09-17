iOS 14 is out now: Here’s everything you need to know

Apple’s long awaited iOS 14 update was released today, and brings with it a mighty download size and tonnes of new features that’ll give your phone a fresh new feeling. New features available in iOS 14 include a new translation app, new layout customisation tools, and App Clips, along with some major UI overhauls when it comes to taking calls and using Siri. There’s a lot to go over, so let’s dive right into it.

iOS 14: All the big changes out now

iOS 14 is huge – so huge that the beta for the update took up about 2.66GB (so make sure you free up some space on your phone!). The biggest changes iOS 14 brings revolve around the way the operating system looks and how you interact with the phone, although there are some new things, like the Translate app and App Clips. Let’s jump into all of the big changes.

New features: Translate, App Clips and Guides

There’s some new features on the way for Apple fans – in fact there’s three big ones. “Translate” is an entirely new app coming for iPhones, allowing you to translate the language you’re speaking on the fly and powered by Siri. The app works offline, with 11 languages supported. This is a great feature if you love to travel, or if you find yourself needing to speak to people in other languages often.

App Clips is another new feature coming in iOS 14. App Clips are low-performing mini-apps that are designed to pop up when you need them, such as if you need to rent a bike and don’t have the app installed, or if you’re shopping on Safari when you could be using a retailer’s app. Right now, it’s hard to say how the feature will be integrated into the lives of Aussie iPhone users, but regardless it’s a welcome new addition to iOS.

Guides is also a new feature coming for Apple Maps. You will now be able to see user-created reviews of businesses through Apple Maps, with reviews curated by Apple. Maps is also being changed to include better options for cyclists, and includes road elevation, stairs, steep passages and busy streets in its calculations, along with electric vehicle charging locations. This is another welcome feature if you’re a traveller. All in all, these new features are terrific if you’re a world explorer!

The UI overhaul: Looking more Android every day

The influence that Android’s highly customisable operating system has had on Apple’s own iOS is obvious, and it really shows on the home screen. You can now play around with widgets a whole lot more, and mix them up with your apps on your phone screen. This way you can see your upcoming reminders or the big news stories without swiping all the way left to the widgets page, or booting individual apps.

On top of this there’s also a new “App Library” screen, where you can see and sort all of your phone’s apps in an automatically catalogued view (you can access this if you swipe all the way to the right). Messages have been overhauled too, allowing you to pin your most important contacts, with the Messages screen having a small makeover.

Another huge UI overhaul comes in the form of changing the way you receive calls and use Siri. iPhone users are familiar with both of these things taking up the whole screen, and blurring out whatever you’re doing with your phone to focus all your attention on either the call or the personal assistant. Now both are more compact, and you can use them while reading a page or swiping through a social media app. All in all, you’ll find your phone has a more bubbly aesthetic to it.

Other big changes coming in iOS 14

iOS 14 has some other huge features coming for Apple’s range of apps. Here’s everything you need to know:

You can now start your smart car from your iPhone, provided you’re using the new ‘Car Keys’ feature, which you can find in the Apple Wallet. You can send a ‘Car Key’ to anyone through messages, and start the car whenever the key is near. You can also order food, and find parking and electric vehicle charging stations through Car Play, and changing the background of the device is now also enabled.

The Home App will now include automatic preferences when installing new technology, allow for light colour changes depending on what time of day it is, and connected video cameras can now unlock when detecting people in your contacts. You can also set ‘activity zones’ in camera view, in case anyone comes in range.

Safari now boasts 2x faster JavaScript performance than the Chrome Mobile Browser or Android Browser, according to Apple. A beta-feature for translation is also being rolled out, able to translate up to seven different languages in Safari, and the browser will also warn you when you’re entering a password into a website that isn’t secure. Safari will also generate privacy reports on websites, if you care about your security.

Apps installed will now come with information on how your privacy is impacted, included if the app accesses your contact information, location or financial information. When an app is using your microphone or your camera, an indicator will now appear.

AirPods now have a ‘Spatial audio’ feature, which tracks your head movements, providing sound accordingly. The UI for low AirPod batteries is getting refreshed too, and you can now seamlessly switch your AirPods between you iPhone or iPad, depending on what you’re using at the time – like switching from a video to a phone call. Multiple AirPods can now be added to your Apple TV.

20 new hair and head-wear styles are coming to the Memoji feature.

Can I get iOS 14?

Apple is being quite generous with what devices can get iOS 14, with phones dating back to the 6S being applicable. The following devices will be able to get the free update as of September 17:

