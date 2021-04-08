Advertisement

Kogan Mobile has announced two new prepaid phone plans, perfect for anyone after a monthly plan with a lot of data.

You might recognise the Kogan brand as one of Australia’s biggest online retailers. That online retailer also sells SIM-only phone plans on a monthly, 90-day and 365-day basis, typically with low prices.

Kogan Mobile’s new plans are the first from the provider to be on a monthly recharging basis. Previously Kogan offered 30-day plans without any contracts, but these new plans are coupled to a 12-month contract.

Kogan Mobile’s new plans: Lots of data on 12-month contracts

The two new plans from Kogan Mobile have 12-month contracts, and offer huge amounts of data for not a lot of money. Right now, these two plans are discounted until May 6; after then, the prices will revert to a higher standard monthly fee. The plans and their discounts are as follows:

Kogan Mobile Large: $40/mth $25/mth for 45GB, minimum cost $300 over 12 months

$25/mth for 45GB, minimum cost $300 over 12 months Kogan Mobile Extra Large: $60/mth $40/mth for 80GB, minimum cost $480 over 12 months

For that price, you can bring your own number, bring your own device, and have access to unlimited calls and text. each month. These plans also allow you to roll over up to 200GB of unused data, provided you don’t switch plans and remain on your 12-month contract. At the end of your first year, you can switch to a month-to-month plan at standard $40 or $60 per month pricing, or opt to re-contract for another 12 months.

This is definitely a very competitive offer, and with Kogan specialising in big savings across all of its brands, it’s not one to let pass you by. The trade-off is that Kogan Mobile plans don’t have a lot of perks, and that these deals lock you in for a full 12 months – which might not be attractive if you’re six months in and having second thoughts. You can exit early, but you’ll be required to pay up to $120 in early termination fees on the Large plan, and up to $180 on the Extra Large.

For this reason, it’s worth shopping around a bit to find the right plan for you. Below you’ll find a selection of postpaid and prepaid plans worth considering – but you can also use our free phone plan comparison tool to find a plan that caters to your needs.

Should I sign up for a Kogan Mobile plan?

Kogan Mobile’s range of prepaid plans definitely benefits those that stick around for longer, offering a wide range of plans on long-term contracts, ranging between 90 days and 365 days. Kogan Mobile’s plans typically have huge amounts of data, and usually, you’ll find Kogan promoting a special deal on one or more of its plans (such as a lower price or extra data for a limited time).

For this reason, if you’re on the skeptical side of things, it might be worth steering clear from Kogan Mobile if you don’t like longer-term plans. But if you don’t mind long-life plans, Kogan has them in abundance. Add-ons are also available for international call packs, extra data and international roaming. Customers also get 1 Qantas Point for every $2 spent with Kogan Mobile.

