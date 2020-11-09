Advertisement

Kogan has slashed its prices across most departments for its 2020 Frenzy Sale, but its hottest telco deal is a whopping 89% off its Extra Large 90-day mobile plan.

From now until November 12, you can get 120GB of data, plus unlimited calls and texts for only $14.90 (was $139.90!). This is on a prepaid plan and is largely introductory, however it’s also across a 90-day period – so you’ll get 40GB per month over three months.

Get in quick though! This deal won’t be around forever, and come midnight on November 12, this deal will be gone.

How can I get this deal?

You can get this deal by signing up for the 90-day Extra Large Kogan SIM-only plan. Keep in mind that this discount applies for the first 90 days, and that subsequent recharges will cost typical prices. You’ll be sent a new SIM card, but you’re free to transfer your current phone number to your Kogan plan.

The following table shows selected published Kogan prepaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Should I get a Kogan plan?

You might know Kogan best for its insane online-only tech and lifestyle sales, but as a telco, Kogan does have a lot to offer. Operating on the Vodafone 4G network, Kogan offers several prepaid plans, with 30-day, 90-day and 365-day expiry periods. Through its products website, Kogan also sells handsets from Apple, Samsung and Google, along with other providers.

Data inclusions go from 3GB all the way up to 486GB, depending on your selected plan. There may be no entertainment bonuses or perks, but there are international calls and texts included, along with international roaming. You can also buy additional data if you run out, and you can enable an auto-recharge for your plan. Qantas Frequent Flyer Points are also available, with Kogan offering one point per eligible $2 spent.

Below you can find some plans to compare Kogan to, from across the market.