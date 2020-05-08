Overnight in South Korea, LG announced its new mid-range smartphone, packed with 5G connectivity and LG’s new ‘water drop’ camera – the LG Velvet.

The LG Velvet comes wrapped in a snazzy design with some nice colours, three cameras and a wide screen across the entire front of the phone. Both sides are curved, and it even comes with one of the best quality smartphone camera sets we’ve seen in ages.

Key Features

Right off the bat, the LG Velvet is a 5G-enabled phone. It comes packed with a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens and 5MP depth sensor, one of the best camera combinations for a new phone we’ve seen in a while. There’s also a 16 MP selfie camera on the front.

On top of this, the battery should last you about a day, sized at 4,300mAH. The LG Velvet also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor, great for all general use, and awesome for phone gaming.

LG Velvet: features explored

Being a 5G device, you’d expect for it to cost an arm and a leg, but it’s actually warming up to be a pretty decently priced phone for what it’s offering.

Firstly, the cameras on the LG Velvet are really amazing. On the back, the primary camera is 48MP quality, with an additional 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP depth sensor. These all form LG’s new ‘water drop’ camera idea, and if you look at the camera you’ll see the reason for its namesake. On top of this, the selfie camera is really awesome quality at 16MP.

Next up, the stuff you’ll notice the most when using it, the display, storage and battery. The screen of the Velvet really is something nice – it’s a 6.8-inch OLED display, offering much better video quality than normal LED screens, and rivalling 4K displays. There’s one storage option – 128GB, great for a range of apps and lots of photos. On top of this, the battery will last about a day, with a 4,300mAH size. It even supports wireless charging.

Now the processor, GPU and RAM. The processor is a Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 5G, making this a great phone for loading lots of assets, like in apps or when browsing.

The GPU is a Adreno 620, being a great pick for playing games like Fortnite or Call of Duty: Mobile. Finally, the phone comes with 8GB RAM, supporting both the processor and GPU well.

As far as ports go, this phone includes a microSD slot, a USB-C charging port and a headphone jack – you read that right, a phone in 2020 has a headphone jack.

To top all this off, the phone looks gorgeous, with some very nice finishes: Aurora White, Aurora Green, Aurora Grey, and Illusion Sunset.

Price and availability

Now let’s talk about the price. In South Korea, the phone is going for KRW899,800, which roughly equates to AU $1,075. For what this phone includes, that’s a terrific price. We don’t know the exact Australian price yet, or when you’ll be able to buy it locally, but we’ll be sure to tell you as soon as possible.

LG’s last major release, the 5G-ready LG V50 ThinQ, was launched on plans from Telstra, so it’s possible we’ll see the same with the LG Velvet – watch this space.

