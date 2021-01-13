LG has ramped up its game in the experimental phone market as of late. Last year, the company released the ‘LG Wing 5G’, a smartphone with a rotating second screen on the top of the primary screen, as well as the ‘LG Velvet‘, an upper-mid range phone and a re-definition of the company’s smart phone game.

At CES this year, LG has kept the energy up, teasing the LG Rollable, a rolling-screen smartphone. Not much is known about the phone right now, other than the name and fact that it does roll, with the screen seemingly slipping into the back of the phone when switching from a normal phone size to an extended display.

This is a seemingly different approach to experimental phones (although quite similar to a design previously explored by an OPPO concept phone) and a massively different one from the folding phones we’ve come to know from Samsung’s Flip and Fold lines. Let’s compare these expanding-display phones.

The LG Rollable: What we know so far

Not much is known about LG’s ambitious Rollable phone so far, aside from its confirmation as a project and the snippets shown at LG’s CES 2021 exhibit. We do know some small details, including that LG is intending to put it to market early this year. TCL and OPPO also teased similar projects last year, so it’s shaping up like 2021 could be the year of the expanding phone.

Another thing we know is that the motion to expand and retract the screen is motorised, with the excess screen slipping into the back of the phone when retracted – unlike the hinges on the Flip or Fold, which require human touch. In the CES presentation it takes a full four seconds for the screen to expand and retract – this might be too slow for some people, but regardless it is a neat trick.

Apart from these things, information is still developing. However, if you’re interested in picking up a phone with an expanding screen, there’s already few on the market, mostly from Samsung. Samsung has two phones with expandable screen capabilities – the Z Fold and the Z Flip, both phones sporting a secondary screen attached to the phone, one horizontal and the other vertical.

