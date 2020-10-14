Alongside the much-anticipated announcement of the iPhone 12 range of smartphones, Apple has unveiled a slew of new phone cases and accessories called “MagSafe” – and they look really nice, coming with backplate charging technology that gives you faster wireless charging.

What is MagSafe?

MagSafe is Apple’s new run of iPhone accessories, revolving around wireless charging through the case. The range incorporates the same magnetic charging feature Apple previously used in MacBooks, but discontinued in 2016.

There’s a variety of coloured protective cases on sale, and Apple is also releasing a MagSafe charger. The iPhone 12 series can wirelessly charge, but the MagSafe accessories will allow for recharges twice as fast, and each item should work with most existing Qi-enabled devices. Built into each case is the charging module and magnets that snap to your charging device, ultimately being a similar design to the Apple Watch’s wireless charging solution.

You can only get MagSafe cases sized for the new iPhone devices, so if you want to get in on the excitement, you’ll also have to buy the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max. Back pockets with integrated MagSafe for your phone are also available in a range of colours, made of leather and shielded for credit cards, and Apple has confirmed that third-party MagSafe accessories should be on the way soon too.

How much does MagSafe cost?

There’s a variety of MagSafe accessories being offered from Apple, with clear cases and silicon cases on offer:

Clear MagSafe cases cost $79 across all iPhone 12 devices

Silicon MagSafe cases cost $79 across all iPhone 12 devices

The MagSafe Charger costs $65

The iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe costs $89

The silicon cases are available in a vast range of colours: Red, Black, White, Pink Citrus, Cyprus Green, Kumquat, Deep Navy and Plum. The Wallet is available in four colours: Black, Saddle Brown, California Poppy and Baltic Blue. You can expect to pick up MagSafe devices the same day as the iPhone 12 release, on October 23.

