Advertisement

After free music streaming on a phone plan? Well MATE might be your best bet. MATE is now offering included TIDAL streaming on its 30GB and 40GB mobile plans at no extra cost. This is great news if you’re looking to save on streaming, and don’t mind having your music streaming service attached to your phone plan.

You might know MATE best by its NBN plans, but the telco also offers postpaid phone plans with decent amounts of data, ranging between 5GB and 40GB per month. Keep in mind that the TIDAL subscription offer is only available on the Best Mates and Soul Mates plans, both of which have tonnes of data – enough for a music lover. This offer doesn’t have a set expiry, and will stay attached to your MATE postpaid plan for the lifetime of its service.

How do I get TIDAL with my MATE postpaid plan?

Tagged as the streaming service ‘run by artists, for artists’, TIDAL is owned by a host of A-list music stars, including Beyoncé, Jay Z, Alicia Keys, Kanye West, Madonna, Rihanna, and Nicki Minaj. The US-based service offers a massive music library of Australian and overseas artists, and can be streamed on most devices including your smartphone, tablet, desktop computer, smart TVs and smart speakers.

To score a free subscription, you’ll need to sign up to MATE on either the Best Mates or Soul Mates postpaid plans, costing $35 and $40 each month respectively, as the TIDAL offer isn’t available on other plans. With a TIDAL subscription costing $11.99 per month in Australia, it could be a good way to cut down on some bills, although you might have to let your Spotify or Apple Music playlists go. That said, TIDAL allows you to import playlists from these services.

If you’re shopping around for a phone plan, it’s definitely worth comparing MATE to its competition. Below you’ll find some other plans worth considering in Australia’s postpaid market. In particular, keep your eye on Boost Mobile and postpaid Telstra phone plans, which both offer data-free streaming on Apple Music – another decent offer for a music lover.

Everyday SIM-only plans

Big data SIM-only plans Here is a selection of postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners. The following table shows a selection of SIM-only postpaid plans with a minimum of 60GB data on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Should I get a MATE postpaid plan?

MATE is a lesser-known Australian telco and NBN provider, offering five postpaid plans without any lock-in contracts. As a part of Telstra’s 3G and 4G network (no 5G access), MATE coverage is widely available, although you can check your address on MATE’s website if you’re unsure. Plans start at 5GB data for $20 per month, and go up to 40GB data for $40 per month.

You’ll find 100GB data banking on each plan, along with unlimited calls and unlimited SMS and MMS. MATE also offers international calls and SMS to 15 countries on all plans, with the exception of the smallest Good Mates plan. If you’d like to compare out MATE’s postpaid plans, check out the table below.

The following table shows selected published MATE postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our free phone comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Related articles