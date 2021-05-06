Shopping around for a new phone plan? It can be a daunting task with so much variety out there, but you could be saving some serious money (and potentially could be getting more data and inclusions than on your current plan!) just by making a switch.

This month you could get 65GB for $15 if you pick the right SIM-only phone plan. We’ve put together a list of some of the best phone plan deals below from plan providers, so you can grab a bargain without much effort.

Amaysim May deals: 65GB for $15 and more

Amaysim is offering two deals this month, both perfect if you’re after a huge amount of data, without spending that much money. Operating on the Optus 4G Plus network, Amaysim is no stranger to offering discounts on its prepaid phone plans, so it’s not that surprising that it’s at it again this month with some decent data deals. Here are the deals:

$20 prepaid plan: $10 for the first renewal ($20 after first renewal) + 12GB data (6GB after first renewal)

$10 for the first renewal ($20 after first renewal) + 12GB data (6GB after first renewal) $40 prepaid plan: $15 for the first renewal ($40 after first renewal) + 65GB data (50GB after the first three renewals)

These offers end on May 31. You can find Amaysim’s plans in the table below.

The following table shows selected published Amaysim prepaid plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Southern phone deals: 30GB for $30 and more

Known as both a mobile and an NBN plan provider, Southern Phone is offering a few no-nonsense plans this month. Southern Phone uses the Optus 4G Plus network, and offers four postpaid plans, alongside the option to purchase a handset directly through the website.

Here are the deals on offer:

Southern Phone Small plan: 2.5GB for $12.99 $10/mth for as long as you stay on the plan

2.5GB for $10/mth for as long as you stay on the plan Southern Phone Large plan: 30GB for $35 $30/mth for as long as you stay on the plan

These discounts will be ending on June 30, so you’ve got plenty of time to change to this provider if you like the sound of these deals. You can find Southern Phone’s plans below.

The following table shows selected published Southern Phone postpaid plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Boost Mobile deals: 50GB for $20

Another telco known for frequent discounts and data bonuses, Boost Mobile is offering two big deals this month. Offering both monthly and yearly prepaid plans, Boost Mobile operates on the Telstra 4G network and includes data rollover, along with data-free Apple Music streaming (subscription required).

Boost Mobile is offering its 50GB plan with $20 off, down to $20. If you’re a fan of long expiry plans, Boost Mobile is also offering its 240GB 12-month plan for $260 (was $300). Here are the plans Boost Mobile is discounting this month:

$40 Prepaid: $20 for the first recharge ($40 thereafter) for 50GB (30GB after the first three recharges).

$20 for the first recharge ($40 thereafter) for 50GB (30GB after the first three recharges). $300 Long Expiry Prepaid: $260 for the first recharge ($300 thereafter) for 240GB.

These discounts end on May 10. You can select the Boost Mobile plan of your choice in the table below.

The following table shows selected published Boost Mobile plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.