After a month-to-month mobile plan that has a huge amount of data? Well Moose Mobile has you covered with two amazing offers.

Moose is offering two deals: 6GB for $14.80 per month over 24 months, and 20GB every month for $21.80, each month, again for your first 24 months. These plans don’t come with lock-in contracts, and after the 24-month period, both plans will revert to normal data offerings (2.5GB and 8GB each month respectively). All plans are SIM-only, so you’ll need to bring your own unlocked phone.

These offers will be valid until withdrawn, so it’s tough to say when these plans won’t be available with extra data inclusions. These offers are only valid for new customers.

How can I get these offers?

You can get these deals by clicking the links in the table below. The following table shows a selection of published Moose Mobile plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. You can use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Should I go with Moose Mobile?

Moose Mobile offers some amazing value with month-to-month (no contract) and 12-month plans (both postpaid) – so much value in fact, that Moose received Canstar Blue’s Outstanding Value Award (2020) for best value SIM-Only Mobile Plans.

Plans start as low as $8.80, with data options ranging all the way up to 80GB, making Moose Mobile a well-rounded telco for anybody’s data needs. Calls and texts within Australia are unlimited, and all plans operate on the Optus 4G network (5G is not available). You won’t find any entertainment inclusions, 5G access or phone bundles with Moose Mobile, but that’s part of the point – Moose prides itself on being cheap, and celebrates value before inclusions.

