Motorola announces 5G-ready Edge and Edge+

Don’t call it a comeback: Motorola has announced two new, premium 5G-capable smartphones packed full of state-of-the-art specs that are set to take on competing devices from Samsung, OPPO and Apple.

The Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ are the company’s newest flagship releases, offering a large curved display, powerful battery, and triple rear camera setup. If you weren’t sold on the pricey nostalgia of the recently-launched Motorola Razr, the Edge series could be the Moto phones you’ve been waiting for.

Motorola Edge+: specs and features

The hero Motorola Edge+ is Motorola’s premium option, and features a huge 6.7-inch waterfall AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device includes Motorola’s new Endless Edge display, which wraps almost 90 degrees around both sides of your phone – a feature that Motorola calls ‘optimal’ for one-handed use, as well as for an ‘immersive’ viewing experience. Like curved-display devices of the past (for example, Samsung’s Galaxy Note Edge), the screen edges also light up to display notifications such as calls, texts, and alarms, and can even be used in gaming for console-like play.

The Edge+ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You’ll get a massive 5,000mAh battery with 15W wireless charging compatibility – the largest battery on a 5G phone as yet. The Edge+ will also offer wireless power sharing, so you can use your device to charge other smartphones and accessories.

Software-wise, the Edge+ and Edge will run a ‘near-stock’ version of Android 10, enhanced by Motorola’s My UX for customisable settings and gesture controls. Both devices also include a headphone jack, and precision-tuned speakers for what Motorola calls a ‘professional-quality’ audio performance.

In addition to next-level sound, the Edge+ also features a seriously impressive camera stack in the rear, plus a 25-megapixel selfie camera in front. The triple lens rear setup includes a 108-megapixel main camera with Quad Pixel light sensitivity, plus an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with Macro Vision for heightened detail. The Edge+ also offers 6K video recording, plus software features such as video portrait mode.

The Motorola Edge offers the same 6.7-inch Endless Edge display as the pricier Edge+, but with a smaller 4,500mAh battery and slightly downgraded camera system. Instead of 108-megapixels, the Edge instead offers a 64-megapixel main sensor, as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The Edge also features 6GB of RAM, plus 128GB of storage, and will be available in Solar Black and Midnight Magenta (the Edge+ is offered in Smokey Sangria and Thunder Grey).

Australian pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed, but it’s possible one or both phones may eventually launch as a Telstra exclusive, similar to the Motorola Razr. Judging by US retail prices – which are confirmed at $999 USD on plans from provider Verizon – Aussies can expect to pay around $1,600 for the larger Edge+, with the standard Edge likely to be a few hundred dollars cheaper.

Samsung 5G phones: prices and plans compared

With built-in 5G support, the Motorola Edge and Edge+ are in direct competition with Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S20 range. If you’re ready to upgrade to a high-end device with 5G capability, the S20 5G series is available now on plans from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, and Woolworths Mobile.

Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy S20 Plus 5G

Images: Motorola