In a sea of expensive iPhone plans and lengthy contracts, it can be very tempting to strip it back and choose a SIM only, no lock-in contract phone plan instead. These refer to postpaid phone plans that don’t come with a handset — you have to BYO — and last around 30 days or a month. You can cancel at any time and not incur any cancellation fees or other costs that can really add up.

No Contract Phone Plan Providers

Here are just some of the Aussie telcos offering no contract phone plans right now:

Data is billed automatically mostly to the tune of $10 per gigabyte and most plans will generally include unlimited calls and SMS, varying amounts of data plus some international call inclusions. While some telcos only offer plans as no-contract, some providers give you the choice between a contract or a month-to-month plan. Generally the telco will offer incentive for signing up to a contract, such as a cheaper monthly price or more data than the month-to-month counterpart plan. While these no contract month-to-month plans generally don’t include any exit or cancellation fees, you’ll most likely find you’ll need to pay a final bill for the monthly amount you would usually pay.

Telstra no-contract phone plans

Australia’s largest telco had previously offered a huge range of phone plans, however Telstra now focuses on offering a more simplified range of plans. This includes the introduction of a suite of four postpaid plans all on no lock-in contracts. These plans are available as SIM-only plans or can be bundled with a handset. Technically if you choose to bundle these plans with a new phone, you’ll be able to switch between plans freely, however cancelling altogether will require you to pay off your handset.

If you go SIM-only, you’ll have freedom to switch plans or cancel whenever you want. Telstra’s postpaid plans plans have also eliminated excess data charges, meaning that once you go over your included data allowance, you’ll be able to continue using data at the capped speed of 1.5Mbps, which is still fast enough for standard-definition video streaming. You’ll also be able to access Telstra’s 5G network for free on the Medium, Large and Extra Large plans (the Small plan does not include 5G access).

The table below shows all published Telstra month-to-month postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of advertised standard cost, lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see a wider range of plans from other providers. These are products with links to referral partners.

Optus no-contract phone plans

Like Telstra, Optus had previously offered a wide range of phone plans, including month-to-month and 12-month postpaid plans. However, 2019 saw Australia’s second largest telco simplify its phone plans, with a simple selection of four postpaid month-to-month plans on offer. Starting at $45, you’ll get 20GB of full-speed data, $55 will get you 80GB, $65 will get you 200GB and $85 includes 240GB of data. Standard national calls and SMS are available on all of these plans, with unlimited international calls to 35 countries included on all but the $45 option.

Optus’ postpaid plans also include unlimited speed-capped data once your monthly fast data allowance is reached. This data is limited to speeds of 1.5Mbps, but does mean that you won’t pay excess data use charges in Australia. Plans also include access to Optus Sport + OS Fitness content, and free access to Optus’ 5G network on applicable devices.

The following table shows all published Optus month-to-month postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of advertised standard cost, lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see a wider range of plans from other providers.

Moose Mobile no-contract phone plans

If you’re after more choice when looking for a new phone plan, Moose Mobile offers a large selection of postpaid SIM-only plans, with six 12-month plans and six no lock-in plans to choose from. You can expect to get more included value for your money if you’re willing to commit to 12 months, however the month-to-month plans are still generous and start at $8.80 for 1GB of data (with 300 minutes of standard national calls) and go up to $46.80 for 60GB of data, plus $400 of international call credit. Moose Mobile uses the Optus network to deliver services across Australia.

The table below shows all published Moose Mobile month-to-month postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of advertised standard cost, lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see a wider range of plans from other providers. These are products with links to referral partners.

Southern Phone no-contract phone plans

Operating on the Optus network, the Southern Phone postpaid plans are available as no lock-in month-to-month plans, with four plans to choose from. For $12.99 you’ll get 2.5GB of data and unlimited standard national calls and SMS, while going up to $45 will get you a generous 60GB in addition to the unlimited standard national calls and SMS plus $500 of international call credit.

The table below shows all published Southern Phone month-to-month postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of advertised standard cost, lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see a wider range of plans from other providers. These are products with links to referral partners.

Belong no-contract phone plans

Belong, which operates on the Telstra network and is owned by Telstra, really keeps it simple when it comes to its range of plans. The telco now only offers two postpaid plans on no lock-in contracts, with both plans including unlimited standard national calls and SMS. The $25 plan comes with 20GB of data and the $45 plan includes 80GB of included data, with unlimited data banking and the option to add on international call inclusions for an additional $5 per month.

The table below shows all published Belong month-to-month postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of advertised standard cost, lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see a wider range of plans from other providers. These are products with links to referral partners.

Dodo no-contract phone plans

Dodo Mobile offers a selection of three no-contract month-to-month plans, starting at $5 for unlimited standard national calls and SMS, but with no data inclusion. If you do want data on this plan, an additional $10 per month ($15 in total) will give you 3GB of data. Up to $20 you’ll get 12GB of data and $30 will get you 36GB of data, with both of these plans including unlimited standard national calls and SMS along with international call inclusions.

The table below shows all published Dodo Mobile month-to-month postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of advertised standard cost, lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see a wider range of plans from other providers. These are products with links to referral partners.

Vodafone no-contract phone plans

Vodafone now offers only month-to-month SIM only postpaid plans, after removing the 12-month plans. There are five plans to choose from, starting at $40 for 10GB of data, and going up to $85 with unlimited data included, all with unlimited standard national calls and SMS. These plans also include ‘endless’ mobile data, so once you go over your data inclusion, you’ll be able to continue using your data, but with capped speeds (excluding the Ultra+ plan, which offers unlimited speeds and unlimited data). Capped speeds start at 2Mbps for the $40 plan and go up to be unlimited for the $85 plan. There are also international call inclusions on the $45, $55, $65 and $85 plans, with unlimited calls on the $65 and $85 plans.

The table below shows all published Vodafone month-to-month postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of advertised standard cost, lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see a wider range of plans from other providers. These are products with links to referral partners.

Other no contract phone plan providers

These six providers aren’t the only telcos offering no-contract phone plans. There are some other Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) which also offer no lock-in plans. Often the postpaid no-contract space is where most do battle, offering more data for less money. Other telcos offering no-contract phone plans include:

Is a no contract phone plan right for me?

In the fierce world of SIM only phone plans, seeking flexibility could be beneficial if you’re serious about saving money and like to switch providers and plans to suit your needs. Plans change all the time, and being free to move around can pay off in the long run. SIM only phone plans only seem to be going in one direction with providers routinely offering more data for less money. More providers are ditching the contracts and it’s likely that eventually all providers will switch to month-to-month only.

However, it may still be tempting to choose a lock-in plan as the providers often offer even more data for your money if signing on for 12 or 24 months. Telcos such as TeleChoice and Moose Mobile tend to offer much more data for your money if you commit to a contract.

In any case, seeking flexibility means you may sacrifice some data and extras in the short term to benefit in the long term. From what we’ve seen, providers tend to change plans multiple times a year, so don’t be afraid to shop around every so often for the next best deal.

No Contract Phone Plans: a quick summary

Telco Mobile Plan Included Data Monthly Cost Contract Term Telstra Small Plan 40GB $55 No contract Vodafone $40 SIM Only 10GB $40 No contract Moose Mobile Moose 46.80 SIM Only 60GB $46.80 No contract Southern Phone X Large 60GB $45 No contract Belong 20GB SIM Only 20GB $25 No contract Dodo $30 SIM Only 36GB $30 No contract Optus Small $45 Choice Plan 20GB $45 No contract

Compare Prepaid Phone Plans