When you’re in the market for a new smartphone, we are typically spoilt for choice. Even the events of 2020 didn’t slow down the plans for new phone releases, and in this crowded market, it can be tricky to stand out. Enter Nokia’s announcement of its first ever 5G phone — that’s right, another manufacturer has beaten Apple to the punch when it comes to 5G compatibility.

Not only is Nokia releasing its first ever 5G phone to the Australian market, but it has also confirmed another nifty budget-friendly device that will be available later in the year. So, what can you expect from Nokia’s two new smartphones, the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 8.3 5G? Let’s take a look.

Nokia 3.4 — a performance upgrade without the big cost

First up, Nokia has announced that the Nokia 3.4 will be coming to Australia later in 2020. While a solid date isn’t confirmed, and we don’t have a price either, it’s safe to assume that given Nokia’s phone naming conventions (the lower the number, the cheaper the phone), that the 3.4 will be another cheap smartphone sitting somewhere between $200 and $300. Earlier in 2020, the Nokia 5.3 was released at a $349 RRP price, so it’s likely the 3.4 will be in that $200+ price range.

If you want a powerful performance, the Nokia 3.4 comes with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with a 70% performance upgrade compared to the previous generation processor. You’ll also get an easy-to-use device with Android 10 OS out of the box, and a device experience free of bloatware and third-party apps. It’s also supported by the Android promise of three years of monthly security updates and two years of OS updates.

The Nokia 3.4 also has Google’s Family Link integrated, which can help your kids to develop healthy phone habits – which, combined with the more affordable price, does make the Nokia 3.4 a great smartphone option for kids.

As for cameras, this device includes an AI-powered triple rear camera setup, with a dual 13MP and 2MP, plus a 5MP ultra-wide camera. Portrait mode allows you to add a blur to the background, even after you’ve taken the picture. Its front-facing 8MP camera is set in a punch-hole display, which is the first in this series of Nokia devices to include the more minimal approach to a front-facing camera. This gives you even more uninterrupted display on the 6.39 inch HD+ screen, which is great for watching videos and playing games.

You’ll also get Nokia’s signature two-day battery life, supported by the Adaptive Battery technology which prioritises the apps you use the most. As for the design, the back has a 3D nano-textured cover with a Nordic-inspired colour palette — the blue and purple blend called ‘Fjord’, a deep purple with golden-read tones of ‘Dusk’ and a classic grey with golden tint called ‘Charcoal’.

Here’s a quick snapshot of some of the key features and specs of the Nokia 3.4:

6.39 inch display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor

Includes Android 10

Triple-rear camera setup 13MP + 2MP + 5MP

8MP front-facing camera

4,000mAh battery with Adaptive Battery technology

Three memory configurations available (3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 3GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage)

Micro SD card for expandable memory up to 512GB

Three colour choices — Fjord (blue/purple), Dusk (deep purple) or Charcoal (grey)

At the moment, we don’t have confirmation on which colours or storage sizes will be available in Australia when the phone is released.

The Nokia 8.3 5G — Nokia’s first ever 5G smartphone

Nokia is the latest phone manufacturer to join the world of 5G. The new Nokia 8.3 5G IS now available to pre-order from JB Hi Fi for the RRP of $899, with the device available online and in retail stores (JB Hi Fi, Harvey Norman and Amazon) from October 15, 2020. To celebrate this launch, Nokia has partnered with the latest James Bond movie, No Time To Die, as the ‘smartphone of choice’ of the 00 agents.

This 5G smartphone will be covering the highest number of 5G New Radio bands, to ensure the device is compatible with a range of 5G frequencies used in different countries. It includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Modular Platform with Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System for fast and reliable 5G connectivity.

As for other features, you’ll get a 6.81 inch edge-to-edge FHD+ display with HDR support, Android 10 included out of the box and a 4,500mAh battery. You’ll also get a quad rear-camera setup with a ZEISS Optics 64MP camera, ultra-wide 12 MP camera, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro camera. As for the selfie taker, you’ll get a 24MP front-facing camera. You’ll also get the ZEISS Cinema Capture and Editor along with built-in ZEISS Cinematic effects to create high-quality videos, including 4K video quality.

Here’s a quick run through on the features and specs of the Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone:

6.81 inch FHD+ display with PureDisplay technology and HDR support

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Modular Platform processor

Includes Android 10

Quad rear-camera setup 64MP + 12MP + 2MP + 2MP

24MP front-facing camera

ZEISS Cinema Capture and Editor feature with ZEISS Cinematic effects

4,500mAh battery with Adaptive Battery technology

8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage

Micro SD expandable memory up to 512GB

5G connectivity

Power button includes fingerprint scanning for fast access

Available in Polar Night colourway

SIM-Only 5G phone plans

As the Nokia 8.3 5G will be available to buy outright only, you’ll need to bundle with a SIM-only mobile phone plan. If you want to get the most out of your 5G Nokia phone, you’ll need a plan with 5G access. Currently Telstra, Optus and Vodafone are rolling out 5G mobile networks, and in order to access the 5G network, you will need to sign up to a plan from one of those three telcos. Telstra and Optus have more 5G coverage than Vodafone, the slowest to roll out its 5G network. Telstra only allows you to access its 5G network on its Medium, Large and Extra Large plans. In contrast, Optus includes 5G network access on all of its postpaid phone plans and does not charge extra for access.

