As one of the biggest names in the phone world, Nokia has had a few ups and downs when it comes to the competitive smartphone market. In the early days of mobile phones, Nokia was the brand everyone wanted — trusty and reliable. However, it’s struggled to keep up with the likes of Apple and Samsung when it comes to the ever-changing smartphone technology we expect in our devices.

However, Nokia has well and truly found its niche in the somewhat crowded device world, with its focus on affordable handsets packed with the features you’d want in a smartphone. Now with the Nokia 5.3 available in Australia, let’s find out what you can expect for this feature-packed budget smartphone.

Nokia 5.3 Key Features

As a first for Nokia at this price point, the 5.3 includes a quad rear-camera setup. While many smartphone manufacturers struggle with the placement of so many rear cameras, Nokia has managed to make much more of a design feature of this setup. You’ll get a dedicated depth-sensor, macro lens and ultra-wide lens, along with AI-powered imaging for low-light photography in Night mode. There’s also a portrait mode with enhanced bokeh effects for that perfect portrait shot.

If you like your smartphones to look good, Nokia has certainly hit the mark with its Finnish designed Nordic-style appearance in three colours — Charcoal, Cyan and Sand. The 6.55 inch screen is 2.5D glass front with an HD+ display and scratch-resistant composite back.

The device also features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile platform — another first for a Nokia device. As for battery life, you can expect Nokia’s signature two-day battery with a 4,000mAh battery and AI-assisted Adaptive Battery feature which is built to save energy for the apps you use most.

As for the operating system, the Nokia 5.3 currently includes Android 10, and is Android 11-ready with three years of security updates and two years of software updates.

Let’s break down the features of the Nokia 5.3:

Priced at $349

6.55 inch HD+ display

Quad rear-camera setup with 13 MP + 2 MP depth-sensor + 5 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro

8 MP front-facing camera

Camera includes AI imaging, Night mode and Portrait mode with bokeh effects

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform central processing unit

Android 10 operating system

64GB internal storage plus up to 512GB expandable storage with Micro SD card slot

4,000mAh battery with AI-assisted Adaptive Battery feature

Charcoal, Cyan and Sand colour options

The Nokia 5.3 will be available for $349 RRP from retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and Officeworks from 21 May, 2020, then The Good Guys and Big W at a later time. The device will first be available in the Charcoal colour, with the Cyan and Sand colour options available from these retailers at a later time.

SIM-Only phone plans

While you can’t pick up the Nokia 5.3 phone on a phone plan, you will need a SIM-only plan to pair with the device. Let’s take a look at what SIM-only postpaid plans are available from a range of telcos.