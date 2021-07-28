Advertisement

Earlier in 2021, Nokia announced it would be re-organising its phone lineup in a more ‘series’ based format, which brings it in line with other phone brands such as Samsung and OPPO.

As part of this new lineup, Nokia (produced by HMD Global) has just announced one of its toughest phones ever, the XR20, will be released in Australia this August. A part of the more expensive ‘X series’ of Nokia phones, this device is built to last not just when it comes to durability, but also with years of security and software updates guaranteed.

“We know that Australians spend millions of dollars repairing their damaged phones each year, and we are thrilled to introduce the Nokia XR20 — a device that has been designed to endure everything from the daily hustle and bustle to more extreme conditions,” said James Robinson, ANZ Country Manager at HMD Global. “Nokia has always been synonymous with durability and build quality. Our phones last but with the launch of the Nokia XR20 we’ve taken it that step further. This device is truly life-proof.”

With all of Nokia’s new device ranges, the phone manufacturer is putting a real emphasis on device longevity as more customers look towards devices that don’t need replacing every year or two.

“Recently, HMD Global’s research found that nearly three quarters of Australians would keep their phone for longer if their device was maintained over time. Our newly refreshed X-Series provides people with products that they can love, trust and keep for longer.” added Mr Robinson.

The Nokia XR20 — a premium phone with military-grade durability

The biggest drawcard for the Nokia XR20 is by far the focus on durability. It’s what Nokia has focused its attention on and for good reason. The XR20 is built to military standard of durability (MIL-STD-810H), meaning it can withstand extreme temperatures, 1.8m drops and even an hour underwater.

While most people won’t be subjecting their phone to these sorts of conditions, it’s still great to have the security of knowing that the occasional drop or splash of water won’t damage your phone — particularly for users with more active jobs, or those who play sports. Nokia even claims you can clean your phone with soap and water if it gets dirty.

In addition to the military-grade durability, the XR20 has the toughest screen of any Nokia phone with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, which is also sensitive enough to react to wet hands and gloves. You’ll get Android 11 out of the box, and another plus for longevity is that you’ll get monthly security updates for four years and three years of software updates.

Priced at $879 AUD RRP, the XR20 includes a 6.67 inch FHD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor with 5G compatibility, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage along with up to 512GB of expandable Micro SD storage. The XR20 includes a 4,630mAh battery with 15W Qi wireless and 18W fast charging compatibility.

In a somewhat surprising decision, when it comes to cameras, the XR20 has a dual rear camera setup, with 48MP main lens and 13MP ultra-wide lens. Considering how many devices at this price range or cheaper have a quad camera setup, this lack of a third or fourth rear camera might be surprising. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that the ultra-wide lens is a higher megapixel lens than what Nokia included with the $599 X20, which included a quad-rear camera setup and 5MP ultra-wide lens.

As is the case for many quad rear camera setups, the supplementary third and fourth cameras are often lenses that aren’t the greatest in terms of quality, or simply the type of lenses that not too many people will often use (such as the macro lens). Whether this lack of additional cameras is a detriment to the phone’s specs, and to what people now expect to see in a phone around $800, remains to be seen.

The front-facing camera is 8MP and when it comes to camera features and modes, you’ll get ZEISS Optics, ZEISS Portrait, ZEISS cinematic effects, action cam mode, night mode, cinema mode, HDR, beautification, panorama and watermark. There is also a new feature called SpeedWarp mode, which allows you to fast forward to key moments.

The XR20’s OZO spatial audio is a boost for the built-in stereo speakers, and there is also a 3.5mm headphone jack. You’ll also get the Spotify app preloaded by default (subscription required), and the ExpressVPN app is also preloaded with a 30-day free trial on offer for new Nokia smartphones.

Offered in Ultra Blue and Granite colourways, the XR20 is only available to buy outright for $879 AUD RRP. You’ll be able to pick up the Nokia XR20 from August 12, 2021 at JB Hi Fi, Officeworks (online only), Harvey Norman, Big W (online only), The Good Guys and the Nokia online store.

Nokia XR20 features and specs

$879 AUD RRP (on sale August 12, 2021)

5G connectivity

Military standard durability (MIL-STD-810H)

6.67 inch FHD+ display

128GB internal storage (plus up to 512GB expandable MicroSD storage)

6GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G CPU

4,630mAh battery with 15W Qi wireless and 18W fast-charging compatibility

Dual rear-camera setup (48MP main + 13MP ultra-wide)

8MP front-facing camera

Camera modes include ZEISS Optics, ZEISS Portrait, ZEISS Cinematic effects, SpeedWarp mode, Action Cam mode, night mode & cinema mode

Android 11 included + four years security updates and three years of OS updates

Ultra Blue and Granite colourways

Compare SIM-only plans

As you can only buy the Nokia XR20 outright and not on a plan from a telco, you’ll need to pair your new phone with a SIM-only plan. Keep in mind, to use 5G with this phone, you will need a 5G phone plan — 5G plans are currently available from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, SpinTel and Aussie Broadband.

If you don’t currently have a SIM-only plan, or you’re looking at switching, the following tables show a selection of prepaid and postpaid SIM-only plans from a range of providers. Switch between the two tabs to compare prepaid and postpaid.

Postpaid Plans

Prepaid Plans Here is a selection of postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Try using our mobile phone plan comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners. Here is a selection of prepaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data each month, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. If you want to compare a larger range of offers from other providers, use our phone plan comparison tool. This table includes products with links to referral partners.

