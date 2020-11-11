Love iPhones and Samsung handsets, but don’t like spending huge amounts of money on the new models? Well, as a part of the Click Frenzy sales this November, Numobile is slashing up to 50% off its refurbished Samsung and iPhone devices until November 13.

Numobile is also a service provider, offering prepaid plans which can be paired with any of its refurbished smartphones. Check below to see how you can get these deals and save on a range of iPhone and Samsung Galaxy models.

How can I get this deal?

You can get this deal by signing up for a Numobile phone plan, which you can find in the table further below. We’ve compiled some of the highlights on sale and you can find each device’s discounted price below (prices do not include your mobile plan fees). Phones on a plan must be paid off over a 24 month period.

Apple iPhone XS 64GB: $33 per month $31 per month over 24 months

$31 per month over 24 months Apple iPhone XR 64GB: $32 per month $30 per month over 24 months

$30 per month over 24 months Apple iPhone 8 64GB: $18 per month $15 per month over 24 months

$15 per month over 24 months Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB: $17 per month $13 per month over 24 months

$13 per month over 24 months Apple iPhone 7 32GB: $12 per month $6 per month over 24 months

You can pick up any of these phones and more (while stocks last) by pairing them with a plan at the checkout. Alternatively, you can buy them outright. See the table below for the available plans.

Should I go with Numobile?

Numobile’s main business is offering refurbished phones, which can be paired with any of the telco’s three SIM-only mobile plans. Not many telco providers offer refurbished handsets, and for that Numobile is quite unique.

Plans start from just $15 per month for 3GB, and go up to $45 for 50GB. All plans include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, and $30 and $45 plans feature unlimited standard calls and messages to 15 selected countries.

Numobile operates on the Telstra 4G network, and there are no lock in contracts on its prepaid plans.

Phones are only available while stocks last, so to get the best refurbished phone you’ll need to get in quick. Refurbished phones from Numobile come with a quality guarantee, where you have up to 30 days to swap or return your phone, using a “nucertified” system to ensure phones are as good as new.

If you’d like to compare Numobile to the telco competition, you can see the table below for plans offered by prepaid providers. However, if you’re looking for more info on refurbished and good-as-new phones, check out our guide to refurbished smartphones.

Click Frenzy FAQs

When is Click Frenzy?

Start: 7pm (AEDT) Tuesday, November 10

Finish: Midnight (AEDT) Thursday, November 12

Click Frenzy Mayhem will last a total of 53 hours and feature over 2,000 deals, from 300+ brands Australia-wide.

What is Click Frenzy?

Inspired by the US version Cyber Monday, Click Frenzy is an online sales event organised by Global Marketplace for Australia. It runs a few times a year and attracts legions of bargain hunters each time.

Where do I shop Click Frenzy deals?

You can shop Click Frenzy exclusive deals and offers on the Click Frenzy website and from participating retailers online and in store. Check individual retailers for details.